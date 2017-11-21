Onur Bildik to support Modex on Smart Contract Marketplace



LONDON, 2017-11-21 14:29 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Modex (www.Modex.tech), the smart contract marketplace, announces the signing of Google executive as its latest advisor. Onur Bildik, a Google seasoned business professional, advises large brands on digital transformation and marketing strategies. Bildik's success has been in mentoring start-ups and newcomers at both Google Campus and in the new ecosystem of tech innovation.



When Bildik met Modex CEO, Mihai Ivascu, and discussed smart contract marketplace's game-changing innovation, he hailed Modex's "amazingly diverse team of fintech wizards. Modex is truly onto something remarkable," he said.



"Modex represents the best of what Blockchain was built for in the first place - the trust factor. This company has the capability of becoming the most trusted smart contracts marketplace, built on what is essentially the most trusted transactional technology in recent times," he added. "That is why I came onboard. I'm delighted to be part of a project that I can positively impact."



Ivascu spotted Bildik's track-record in boosting brands on e-commerce platforms, including PayPal and the UK launch of the first-ever Pay-Per-Click ad product, eBay AdCommerce. An expert in the back-end infrastructure of online businesses and complex technologies, "Onur is a great addition to the team," says Ivascu.



"Trust will drive the next significant shift in consumer behaviour, and this company will be at the forefront," Bildik told journalists on the sidelines of the 'Blockchain Unleashed' event in London last week where Modex announced the launch of the world's first App Store for Blockchain.



The Modex Smart Contract Marketplace will be launched through an Initial Coin Offering (ICO), allowing contributors to buy utility tokens, which will give them access to the marketplace. The date of the pre-sale for the ICO will be 28th November 2017.



Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Modex.



View image of Onur Bildik: http://APO.af/1wJRXT



Media Contact: Mihaela Becheru Head of Communications at Modex Mihaela@Modex.tech https://Modex.Tech +40766.350.466



About Modex



Modex is a Smart Contract Marketplace and app ecosystem that allows for easy, user friendly access to crypto-currencies and smart contracts alike. Developers can leverage Modex to monetize their skills and offer Smart Contract solutions to end-customers and contributors. The real-world community can easily find Smart Contracts that meet real-world needs, are already audited and secure, without having to scout developers and manage one-off development projects.



Modex makes deployment of Smart Contracts significantly easier, faster and more cost-effective, speeding up blockchain technology adoption.