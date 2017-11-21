Commission an Artist Launches its Platform

LONDON, November 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

UK based company, Commission an Artist has launched a brand new platform to help customers commission artwork and artists of any stage in their career to earn money from commissions. The company started two years ago and they have already completed many commissions for clients during this time. Commission an Artist offer full project management to their clients and assist artists throughout the commissioning process.

Founder, Helen Johnson, says: "Some years ago, I tried to source artwork for a gift and I was faced with multiple problems including being unsure of handing over cash to the artist as well as communicating with the artist without offending them. There had to be a better way. I also thought that artists generally are not keen on marketing and the business side of establishing themselves as artist, so I wanted to bridge that gap."

During their testing period they have received lots of praise and five star reviews for providing this service from both customers and artists. It has proved to be an invaluable service for those people who want to commission some artwork but are inexperienced at making it happen, especially when most people are working within a budget.

Although they provide artwork primarily to individuals who are looking for personal artwork such as portraits of people, pets, and landscapes of special places Commission an Artist has also been involved in producing artwork on a much grander scale. The company managed a commission for a university's summer ball and they have also produced collections of artwork for businesses to showcase their services through artwork.

An increasingly popular piece of artwork to provide customers with is a history of someone's life in art. This is the perfect gift for the more elderly person who is difficult to buy for and the completed pieces of artwork have been outstanding.

About the Company

Based in the UK, Commission an Artist bring artists from every corner of the world to customers in every global location. The team at Commission an Artist is also scattered around with the main commissions hub based in Johannesburg, South Africa. The company prides itself on it's unique, secure process, to ensure the artwork is produced exactly to the customer's specification, in addition to it's excellent level of project management and customer service.

Artists are offered opportunities to promote their artwork throughout the company sales channels as well as having the ability to send their portfolio to the customer for any commission which appeals to them. By taking care of the marketing side of the artist's workshop Commission an Artist frees up the artist to focus on doing what they love best - creating the artwork itself - and under the full support from our friendly and experienced commissions team.

