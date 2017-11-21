Seadrill Partners LLC: SDLP - Seadrill Partners LLC Announces Third Quarter 2017 Results

Highlights

Financial Results Overview





Total operating revenues for the third quarter were $276.8 million (2Q17: $267.9 million). The increase was primarily due to the West Capricorn and West Capella commencing operations, payments received relating to the West Polaris' relocation to Equatorial Guinea and improved utilization on other rigs in operation. These were partially offset by the completion of the West Aquarius contract and West Sirius termination payments.

Total operating expenses for the third quarter were $193.0 million (2Q17: $186.3 million). The increase was due to higher vessel and rig operating expenses as the West Capricorn and West Capella commenced operations and the West Polaris was mobilized to Equatorial Guinea. These were partially offset by lower G&A expenses primarily related to the reclassification of transaction costs for the amendments to three credit facilities completed in the quarter now being expensed as other financial items.

Operating income was $148.5 million (2Q17: $81.6 million). The increase was primarily due to a gain resulting from a reduction in the fair value of liabilities related to the West Polaris contingent and deferred consideration.

Net financial items resulted in an expense of $56.8 million (2Q17: expense of $57.3 million). The main movements were a lower loss on the mark to market valuation of derivatives of $3.8 million (2Q17: loss of $16.7 million), offset by higher expenses in other financial items related to debt issuance costs and reclassifications as referred to above.

Income before tax was $91.7 million (2Q17: $24.3 million). Income tax expense for the third quarter was $12.9 million (2Q17: $7.7 million).

Net income attributable to Seadrill Partners LLC Members was $46.3 million for the third quarter (2Q17: $11.7 million) and distributable cash flow was $31.4 million (2Q17: $32.7 million).

The quarterly cash distribution declared and paid with respect to the third quarter of 2017 was $0.10 per unit, in line with the prior quarter's distribution.