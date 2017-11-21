TAMPA, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 11/21/17 -- B2Digital, Incorporated (OTC PINK: BTDG) ("B2Digital") announced today that it has acquired Colosseum Combat LLC of Indiana. The acquisition is effective immediately.

With this announcement, B2Digital has now acquired two top MMA promotion companies and continues to work on its strategy of developing and building a Minor League for the MMA marketplace. Pursuant to the terms of the acquisition agreement, B2Digital acquired 100% of the equity interests in Colosseum Combat LLC for a combination of cash and shares of B2Digital's restricted common stock.

Colosseum Combat and Hardrock MMA will begin operating immediately as part of the B2 Fighting Series with the Upcoming Colosseum Combat 42 on December 2nd and Hardrock MMA 95 on December 9.

B2Digital will continue its strategy to acquire additional MMA Companies and build the B2Digital brand in the MMA industry by sponsoring more MMA fights for additional fight promotions companies.

The B2Digital social media network's past successful FTF (Free to Fans) sponsored broadcasts of LIVE MMA Events have resulted in over 1.5 million social media connections since September 1st of this year. B2Digital expects that its social media connections will continue to grow as it continues its B2 Fighting Series LIVE events and sponsorship of other LIVE MMA Events.

"B2Digital's holdings continue to expand with both the Hardrock MMA and Colosseum Combat acquisitions. I am quite pleased that Colosseum Combat's team, who has experience promoting and operating over 40 LIVE events, will stay on to operate Colosseum Combat under B2's management. We are hopeful that these acquisitions will continue B2's growth as a premier MMA LIVE Events Sports Company," said Greg P. Bell, Chairman & CEO of B2Digital.

"We have been looking for ways to grow Colosseum Combat and the expertise of Mr. Bell being available to work with us in developing Colosseum Combat was a key part of my decision to become part of the B2 Fighting Series and join the B2Digital group of companies. This will allow us to supply our Champions and Fighters with additional opportunities to develop their MMA skills and a road to move up into the MMA Major Leagues, " said Mark Slater, President and owner of Colosseum Combat.

About B2Digital

B2Digital, Incorporated is a full service Live Event Sports Company. Since its restructuring in early 2017, the company has been led by a management team with over 30 years of global experience developing more than 20 companies in the Sports, Television, Entertainment, Digital Distribution and Banking Transaction industries. As part of its growth strategy, B2Digital intends to continue to develop and acquire assets meeting its business model with the goal of becoming a Premier Vertically Integrated LIVE Event Sports Company.

B2Digital is currently building an integrated LIVE Event Minor League for the MMA Mixed Martial Arts marketplace, through the creation and development of Minor League champions expected to graduate to MMA Major Leagues from the B2 Fighting Series. The company intends to continue to sponsor and operate LIVE Events, acquire existing MMA Promotions, and invite those champions to the B2 Fighting Series Regional and National Championship Series. Throughout this process, B2Digital expects to own all media and merchandising rights, as well as the digital distribution networks for the B2 Fighting Series.

B2Digital's future plans beyond its initial growth strategy include the addition of Sports, Leagues, Tournaments and Special Events to its LIVE Event content. The company hopes to capitalize on its technology and business model to broaden the revenue base of the Live Events core business.

B2Digital also expects to develop and expand its B2 LIVE Event Systems and Technologies. These include Systems for Event Management, Digital Ticketing Sales, Digital Video Distribution, Digital Marketing, PPV (Pay per View), Fighter Management, Merchandise Sales, Brand Management and Financial Control Systems.

B2Digital: The LIVE Event Sports Company.

www.b2digital.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the securities laws. These statements relate to future events and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please see our other filings with the OTC Markets. Our public filings with the OTC Markets are available from commercial document retrieval services and at the website maintained by the OTC Markets at http://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/BTDG/profile

