I am happy to provide an update on behalf of the company for the 3rd quarter, as I have done in previous quarters. I would like to re-emphasize EPG's strategy of building-out international e-commerce services, solutions and platforms that allow brands to connect, communicate and transact with consumers in new and cross-border markets.

Our five-year plan is to become a market leader in this high-growth e-commerce sector through building-out a dedicated e-commerce services offering; from social media to sales and fulfillment, as well as allowing these services to be incorporated into dedicated sector-solutions and social-based e-commerce platforms that we wish to develop.

It was an exciting third quarter under the EPG brand and e-com services model. We continued to expand and build out EPG's Ecom services across several markets. I am pleased to say that after our recent Asian and China acquisitions, we are now positioned to offer our Ecom services across the globe. We have also completed the formal share transfers in China and are positioned to service our clients, allowing them to enter and expand into new markets from the US, U.K., China, Asia and even Australia. We can offer our clients everything including marketing, Ecom and direct sales all the way through to fulfillment services.

Our recent service acquisitions, solutions and platforms are now integrated and operating under the Ecom Products Group banner. As promised in the last update, we have initiated an aggressive business development plan in our key markets of Europe, USA and Asia at the beginning of our business-planning year, which started July 1st.

In addition to these updates, The Board of Directors has implemented an Advisory Board, which will add value to our corporate governance and provide expertise in markets or services that will underpin the company's growth. The Advisory Board is now made-up of the following industry experts:

Jack Cassidy:

Having had significant international experience in marketing, retailing and brand development for major brands such as Polo Ralph Lauren and Calvin Klein, Jack will be integral in assisting EPG in implementing solutions for our luxury brand clients

Jack Hanrahan:

With over 30 years' experience in working with some of the world's most notable high end, luxury, leading retail brands. Hanrahan will be leading EPG's international brand and retail relationship strategies.

Grant McCarthy:

With 20+ years operating in the Asian-Pacific region with companies of the likes of Yahoo, McCarthy brings an extensive understanding of international marketing. Grant will advise on the building of EPG's marketing services, will lead partnerships with major e-commerce platforms and manage relationships with Tencent and Baidu international.

Steve Sinclair:

Being based in London, with Price Waterhouse Coopers, Sinclair has international retail experience and a comprehensive understanding of sales and marketing responses, insight generation, analytics, proposition development and strategic account management.

Ron Sylvestri Jr:

Providing 20+ years of investment and brand-building experience, Sylvestri will be instrumental in advising on strategic investments as well as advising on retail and consumer partnerships. Sylvestri is the founder and president of Quail Ridge Asset Management, based in New York.

In addition to the formation of EPG's Advisory Board, EPG's Board of Directors has found a new addition:

Mike Golden:

Mike is a brand expert, with over 20 years' experience of marketing in China and Japan. Golden is the president of Brandigo, a specialized China branding agency based in Shanghai. Mike will provide EPG with branding expertise and will assist both the company and its' clients in implementing effective branding and industry insight.

Report Highlights

1. We have launched new IBD shopping destinations "Shop Sydney", "Shop Melbourne", "Shop Shanghai", "Shop Chicago", and "Shop Honolulu".

2. The Directors board has formed an advisory board, which will add further knowledge and insight into our business plan and operations

3. Addition of Mike Golden to the Board of Directors

4. We have conducted further E-commerce and social media seminars throughout the US and the UK which have led to an increased database and sign-ups, with further follow-up meetings with various attendee leads in the weeks ahead.

5. We will be launching our first set of webinars, on the topic of "E-commerce and Social Media Marketing as an International Market Entry Expansion Strategy"

6. We have launched EPG's social media and e-commerce services and solutions for both U.S. retailers looking to enter European markets and European brands wanting to enter the U.S. market and are continuing to expand this

7. EPG is fully-operational in the UK, U.S., China and Asia

8. We have updated our IBD website and are maintaining sales through our WeChat store

9. We have formed an Advisory Board to accelerate growth, company insight and add value to the company

10. Mike Golden, branding guru has been added to our Board of Directors

The company is operating under three core offerings:

EPG

E-com services -- E-com solutions -- E-com platforms

----------------------------------------------------------------

U.S.A -- London -- China -- Asia

"EPG is a service-provider and partner for leading brands and platforms that want to expand into new markets via e-commerce"

Business update by sector (future reports will also include geographical location updates):

EPG's Services

EPG services offers stand-alone marketing sales and fulfillment e-com services and are now fully integrated. We continue discussions with several European companies who want to enter the U.S. via e-commerce. In the next quarterly update, we will announce several U.S.A. and U.K. based companies contracted to enter or expand into China and Asia as a result of our aggressive marketing of our services to international brands.

EPG's Solutions

This is the portion of our business where we bundle our services and sector knowledge to offer a stand-alone solution. EPG solutions is currently focused on the multi product channel services like department stores and specialty consumer e-com platforms. EPG has signed several known department stores and consumer e-commerce platforms and will continue to update on this progress. EPG can either operate as a service partner or a solutions provider with the client under a profit share model. EPG has also recently entered into an cooperative partnership with Tristar, a USA-based products group, with over US$1bn in sales through developing, marketing and selling products such as Geniebra, Copper Chef and Ab Roller. This partnership will see EPG become the exclusive China market entry and logistics partner for Tristar, with the potential for expansion partnerships into other markets in which EPG operates.

EPG's E-com Platforms

Our plan, over the next 3 to 5 years, is to use our group services and sector knowledge, as well as cross border reach, to build out several Ecom consumer-based platforms that are socially focused. With the shift from brick and mortar retailers, we believe people will shop more online. Based on social affiliations across the globe, EPG will be at the forefront of this evolving trend.

Our Platforms:

IBDShop.com

IBDDestinations.com

BrandBoxShop.com

EPG's International Brands Direct (IBDShop.com), a consumer platform focused on high-end fashion purchases. Their website is brand promotions and sales based and allows European brands to market to USA and Chinese consumers. We also offer USA based brands to market to Chinese and European consumers.

Our travel site, (IBDDestinations.com), has released its Sydney, Melbourne, Shanghai, Chicago and Honolulu shopping directories, with multiple new retail destinations in these locations. EPG's Ecom platforms are also creating an app and a direct sales platform for general lifestyle and consumer brands along with products that want to expand into other high-growth markets. Further progression in regards to this will be announced in the next quarter on EPG's Ecom platforms.

Finally, our product driven platform The Brand Box (BrandBoxShop.com) has been launched with dozens of exciting products already available. We are continuing to add new brands and are maintaining and updating our website and app to better facilitate sales and update brands.

Summary

As stated before, I will give our investors and shareholders a business update each quarter and am excited about this report. For the 3rd Quarter of 2017, I will provide updates on new clients for our services and solutions platform. In my opinion, this is the best part of business, allowing client to take advantage of the incredible market opportunities through our corporate resources. I truly believe that there is not one Ecommerce business that we cannot help.

As previously reported, in the future, we will look to raise expansion capital. Currently, the company, through the recent transaction with FCP and due to our low overhead requirements, generates sufficient cash flow to meet current expansion. Our future intent is to raise capital to meet expansion opportunities, in Q4 of 2017. I believe this approach maximizes shareholder value as we grow the business.

What to Expect in Our 4th Quarter Update:

In the next report, we will look to share new client additions as more brands sign up to our platforms, services and solutions. We will also share information on the expansion on IBD Destination's new locations as well as The Brand Box's new marketing and sales channels which are currently being established. The next report will also outline the attributes of our newly formed Advisory Board.

Other Important information:

Our business planning and sales forecast will run from July 1st to June 30





The company will only raise expansion capital as needed to maximize shareholder value.





EPG's plan is to have the stock up-listed from the current pink sheets (OTC) to NASDAQ, to enhance investor value





We have and will continue to present various seminars in the US and UK, and are looking to conduct our first webinar in the next several weeks





For more information, please visit our website at www.ShopEPG.com





Our Mission:

Ecom Products Group is an e-commerce service provider and partner for consumer brands seeking to expand into new markets and sectors. We utilize the following tools to assist expansion of their current market or new growth markets:

Social media management and marketing





Omni-channel Sales





Full logistics and fulfillment





Construction of social based commerce platforms





Partnership with strategic brands





EPG can be a service-provider, solutions-creator or platform-owner, with the ability to also act as a full e-commerce partner for leading brands and platforms.

With a dynamic, multicultural team in the US, UK, China and Australia, EPG is positioned to serve the needs of our clients both at home and cross border. We provide our team with unparalleled tools to succeed and fully support each member's personal development.

I am happy to share these exciting updates with you. Please feel free to email me if you have any questions at Keith@ShopEPG.com.

Regards,

Keith Holloway

CEO, Director

Ecom Products Group

Search, Connect, Communicate and Transact

About Ecom Products Group

Ecom Products Group is an international e-commerce services, solutions and platform company that gives clients access to new and high growth markets. With offices in London, Shanghai, Hong Kong, New York and Florida, EPG operates in key markets of the US, UK, China and Asia. EPG owns its own resources and offers e-commerce services, marketing, sales, social media management, full import and cross-border distribution, dedicated sector solutions. The company also owns a number of social-based e-commerce platforms developed from social based consumer sectors.

EPG, through its offices and services, can allow consumer-brands to enter and expand in new markets, under either a service or partnership model. Our products allow our clients to Search, Connect, Communicate and Transact direct with international consumers.

For more information about Ecom Products Group, visit the website www.ShopEPG.com. If you wish to be added to our mailing list, please email Info@ShopEPG.com

