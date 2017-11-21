MINNEAPOLIS, MN -- (Marketwired) -- 11/21/17 -- LogicStream Health announced today that registration is now open for its upcoming webinar, "Clinical Process Improvement - Better Process, Better Quality, Better Results," focusing on implementation of impactful clinical process improvement to enhance care and reduce costs. LogicStream Health Chief Medical Officer Brita Hansen, M.D., will host the 60-minute presentation and Q&A session, which takes place at 11:30 a.m. CST Wednesday, November 29.

Dr. Hansen will share insights into best practices for standardizing clinical processes and the need for continuous monitoring to identify unnecessary variations and inefficiencies in clinical workflows. The presentation also focuses on essential methods healthcare organizations can implement to drive adoption of processes and generate sustainable improvements.

"Health systems face a daunting list of improvement activities as they aim to deliver high quality care, contain cost and improve patient experience all while keeping up with changing clinical evidence and regulatory requirements. In this environment, it is vital for hospital and health system leaders to have strategies and solutions in place for controlling, measuring, evaluating and managing clinical processes," said Dr. Hansen. "We are excited to share experiences we have gained working with health systems across the country to develop interventions and strategies that effectively control their clinical processes, drive standardization, remove variance and provide highly-reliable care."

Attendees will also learn how successful healthcare organizations are leveraging the LogicStream Health Clinical Process Improvement Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform to:

Significantly reduce alert firings

Ensure workflows are properly designed for specific clinician groups and departments

Drive process standardization in care delivery

Experience major improvements in quality outcomes





Click here for more information or to register for the webinar.

