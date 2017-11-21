OTTAWA, ON -- (Marketwired) -- 11/21/17 --CENX, a global leader in next generation service assurance software, was presented the "Third Network Technology Solutions - Service Assurance" award in recognition of the company's MEF compliant namesake network data and visualization solution at the MEF 2017 Awards ceremony in Orlando, FL.

The MEF 2017 Awards program recognizes service, application, technology, and professional excellence in the global Third Network community. The MEF Awards is the largest global awards program focused on high-performance carrier ethernet services and emerging Third Network services powered by LSO (Lifecycle Service Orchestration), NFV, SDN, and CE 2.0 networking technologies.

"It's a great honor to be recognized as the leading service assurance software provider at the heralded MEF Awards, which has long been viewed as one of the top award organizations in the telecommunications industry," said Edward Kennedy, Chief Executive Officer at CENX. "The CENX team has worked diligently to understand the needs of the service provider community and develop a solution that not only solves their unique challenges, but scales as their networks grow. This award is a testament to this company's dedication to its customer base."

This award adds to a momentous year for CENX. In February, CENX announced the addition of Tier 1 customer, Verizon, which selected CENX to provide the tools to deliver a unified view of the state of physical and virtual components across multiple systems and data centers. CENX has earned several awards in 2017, including winning the Leading Lights award for "Outstanding Digital Enablement."

"CENX provides value to service providers with real-time, actionable data for a large set of technologies," said Michael Howard, Executive Director, Research and Analysis, Carrier Networks at IHS Markit. "Service providers find that operating modern networks with the latest technologies and systems including NFV, SDN, OSS, BSS, SON, 5G and others is a complex, arduous task. The CENX software is designed to simplify network operations by integrating network data into an easy-to-use dashboard which helps operators to pinpoint and address faults, optimize capacity as well as aid in the identification of new services. Operators will want to examine CENX software as a viable option for launching new NFV services while demonstrably lowering operating costs."

The latest version of the software, CENX 7, breaks down the barriers between virtual and hybrid network infrastructure and delivers guaranteed service quality through the enablement of closed-loop assurance automation. With CENX 7 service providers rapidly deliver and cost-effectively manage complex services over physical, virtual and hybrid networks.

For information on the latest iteration of CENX's award-winning namesake product, CENX 7, please visit http://cenx.com/solution/cenx7/.

About CENX

CENX fundamentally changes the way service providers view their networks. A leading provider of network and service operations software solutions, CENX ingests all of an operator's network data, across multiple domains and physical and virtual infrastructure. Harnessing the power of big data analytics, CENX visualizes network and service topology, inventory, fault, and performance in a single pane, in real time. CENX enables the world's largest and most innovative service providers to scale their operations as the network scales. www.cenx.com

