Redwood proudly announces adherence to key security and internal control standards for its cloud-based Automation-as-a-Service Platform, further empowering business and IT process automation within the enterprise

Redwood Software, today announced that its RunMyJobs automation-as-a-service platform has met the necessary criteria to achieve the Type I certification on SSAE 18 Level 1 and International Standards for Assurance Engagements (ISAE) 3402 audit and assurance standards.

As digital transformation remains top-of-mind for enterprise organizations, process automation has emerged as the primary means for automating manual, replicable tasks. According to a new survey of IT decision-makers, on average, participants believe that in the next five years, 59 percent of business processes can be automated. With Redwood Software solutions, organizations are freeing the workforce from the more mundane aspects of their jobs and continual firefighting, providing previously unobtainable accuracy, visibility and the ability for IT to better serve their internal stakeholders and meet/exceed their Service Level Agreements.

RunMyJobs is an automation-as-a-service platform that combines the benefits of workload, business and IT process automation with the horsepower and scalability of the cloud. With RunMyJobs, organizations can quickly, securely and cost-effectively deliver greater process automation across the enterprise, without the typical licensing and infrastructure costs of traditional on-premises solutions. The solution is delivered fully managed so customers don't have to worry about any business interruption, software updates, improvements and system maintenance.

SSAE 18 and ISAE 3402 Service Organization Assurance Standards

Now more than ever, organizations must have confidence in a vendor's ability to ensure utmost data security and privacy for cloud-based offerings. From access to the cloud environment to support service requests, the right processes and controls must be in place to guarantee the safety of customer information every step of the way. The SSAE 18 Level 1 and ISAE 3402 are international standards that define and validate those internal controls relative to financial reporting. With these certifications, companies have increased confidence in its ability to meet stringent specifications.

To achieve the SSAE 18 Level 1 and ISAE 3402 certifications, Redwood Software completed a full external audit that defined all security parameters and delivered a full report of these internal controls for its Software Automation SaaS Services, including RunMyJobs. This audit proved compliancy with SSAE 18 Level I and ISAE 3402 standards. Currently, Redwood is in the process of completing the Type II certifications, which requires demonstrated continuous competence in managing those internal controls over a specified period of time.

"For over 25 years, our customers have entrusted us with automating their most mission critical applications and infrastructure, and we have delivered," said Dennis Walsh, President Americas and AsiaPac at Redwood Software. "Now, as the RunMyJobs automation-as-a-service platform is making process automation easier and faster than ever, it was imperative we demonstrate our continued commitment to security and privacy in the cloud."

"By meeting the SSAE 18 and ISAE 3402 requirements, we are not only giving our clients peace of mind about their sensitive information, we are providing the tools they need to further automate replicable business processes, resulting in an optimized, empowered workforce."

Type II SSAE 18 Level 1 and ISAE 3402 certifications are expected to be completed by March of 2018.

About Redwood Software:

Redwood Software accelerates digital processes and eliminates the costs of manual business and IT process tasks anywhere in the organization. Today more than 3,000 customers worldwide use Redwood to automate their business processes.

