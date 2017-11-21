HKScan Corporation Stock Exchange Release 21 November 2017 at 16.00 EET



Notification pursuant to the Finnish Securities Markets Act, Chapter 9, section 10



HKScan Corporation has on 20 November 2017 received a notification from Sveriges Djurbönder ek. för. regarding changes in holdings in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act.



According to the notification, the total amount of HKScan Corporation shares owned by Sveriges Djurbönder ek. för. has decreased below the threshold of five (5) per cent on 20 November 2017. According to the notification, the reason for the notification was a disposal of shares and voting rights resulting from the voluntary liquidation and distribution of assets of Sveriges Djurbönder ek. för.



Sveriges Djurbönder ek.för's position according to the notification:



% of % of shares and voting % of total Total number shares rights through financial of shares and instruments and voting voting rights rights -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Resulting 0.00% of - 0.00% of 55 026 522 situation on shares shares shares and the date on and and 157 626 522 which threshold 0.00% of 0.00% of voting was crossed or voting voting rights reached rights rights -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Position of 6.57% of - 6.57% of previous shares shares notification and and 2.29% of 2.29% of voting voting rights rights --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:



A: shares and voting rights



Class/type of shares, Number of shares and % of shares and voting rights ISIN code voting rights -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Direct Indirect Direct Indirect -------------------------------------------------------------------------- A-shares, ISIN code 0 0 0 0 FI0009006308 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total 0 0 --------------------------------------------------------------------------



According to the notification, the annual general meeting of Sveriges Djurbönder has on 8 March 2017 resolved to place the association into voluntary liquidation as of 31 March 2017. In accordance with the resolution of the annual general meeting convening on 8 March 2017 concerning the liquidation, the general meeting also resolved that the association's shares in HKScan shall be distributed to the association's members in proportion to their respective shares and interests in the association. Pursuant to an agreement entered with Swedbank Stockholm during the association's liquidation proceedings, Swedbank is assisting the association in the distribution of such shares.



HKScan's shares are divided into two share series as follows: 49 626 522 A shares (90.19 per cent of the total number of shares) and 5 400 000 K shares (9.81 per cent of the total number of shares). Each A share entitles to one (1) vote, and each K share entitles to twenty (20) votes.



HKScan Corporation Jari Latvanen President and CEO



For further details, kindly contact Jari Latvanen, President and CEO HKScan Corporation. Please submit a call-back request via the Group media desk +358 (0)10 570 5700.



HKScan is the leading Nordic food company. We sell, market and produce high-quality, responsibly-produced pork, beef, poultry and lamb products, processed meats and convenience foods under strong brand names. Our customers are the retail, food service, industrial and export sectors, and our home markets comprise Finland, Sweden, Denmark and the Baltics. We export to close to 50 countries. In 2016, HKScan had net sales of nearly EUR 1.9 billion and some 7 300 employees.



DISTRIBUTION: Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Main media, www.hkscan.com