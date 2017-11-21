Ethereum News Update
Today's biggest Ethereum news doesn't even have Ethereum in the headline. It read: "CME's Bitcoin Futures Likely to Start Trading December 11" and was published yesterday on CoinDesk.
The article was later corrected to specify that CME Group Inc (NASDAQ: CME) accidentally published December 11 as the official start date, when in fact they have not chosen a deadline.
They amended their statement to read: "Effective Q4 2017, and pending all relevant regulatory review periods, please be advised that CME will.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
Today's biggest Ethereum news doesn't even have Ethereum in the headline. It read: "CME's Bitcoin Futures Likely to Start Trading December 11" and was published yesterday on CoinDesk.
The article was later corrected to specify that CME Group Inc (NASDAQ: CME) accidentally published December 11 as the official start date, when in fact they have not chosen a deadline.
They amended their statement to read: "Effective Q4 2017, and pending all relevant regulatory review periods, please be advised that CME will.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...