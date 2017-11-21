BH MACRO LIMITED (the "Company')

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 46235)

LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

Announcement of Weekly Estimated Net Asset Values

As at the close of business on 17th November 2017 the estimated Net Asset Values of each class of the Company's shares are as follows:

Fund Name Sedol NAV MTD Performance YTD Performance NAV Date BH Macro Ltd B1NPGV1 $21.47 -0.37% -0.97% 17th November 2017 BH Macro Ltd B1NP514 2136p -0.46% -4.82% 17th November 2017

The Net Asset Value figures in this announcement are an estimate, and are based on unaudited estimated valuations. The final month-end Net Asset Value may be materially different from these estimated weekly values, and should only be taken as indicative values which have been provided for information only and no reliance should be placed on them. Estimated results, performance or achievements may differ materially from any actual results, performance or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligations to update or revise such estimates to reflect any change in expectations, new information, subsequent events or otherwise.

This document is for information purposes only and is not an offer to invest. All investments are subject to risk. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. Prospective investors are advised to seek expert legal, financial, tax and other professional advice before making any investment decisions.

The MTD performance figures are calculated by reference to the previous estimated month end NAV or, if published, the previous month end confirmed NAV. The YTD performance figures are calculated by reference to the NAV at the end of the last calendar year. MTD and YTD performance figures are based on the NAV per share calculated to four decimal places.

The estimated net asset values contained in this announcement have been prepared on the basis that shares that have been successfully tendered pursuant to the tender offer for certain of the Company's shares launched in January 2017 have been redeemed at prices calculated by reference to the published estimated net assets values for each class of the Company's shares for 31 March 2017 and that the Company has paid the costs associated with the tender offer. The uplift created for remaining shareholders as a result of the tender offer has been applied to the relevant class of shares. The uplift for the USD share class exceeds that for the GBP and EUR share classes as the percentage of USD shares validly tendered was greater than the percentage of shares of the GBP and EUR share classes validly tendered. Shareholders should note, however, that those shares will only be redeemed by the Company following publication of the final March 2017 month end net asset values, which is expected to occur later this month.

Enquiries:

bhfa@ntrs.com

Date: 21st November 2017