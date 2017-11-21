OXFORD, United Kingdom and MARLBOROUGH, Mass., 2017-11-21 15:15 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (Nasdaq:OXFD), a global, high-growth diagnostics company focused on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for the management of underserved immune-regulated conditions, today announced that Peter Wrighton-Smith, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 29th Annual Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 28th, at 12:00 p.m. EST. The conference will be held at the Lotte New York Palace.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available online from the investor relations page of the Company's corporate website at www.oxfordimmunotec.com. A webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after the live presentation and will be archived on the website for approximately 90 days.



Oxford Immunotec Global PLC is a global, high-growth diagnostics company focused on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for the management of underserved immune-regulated conditions. The Company's first product is the T-SPOT.TB test, which is used to test for tuberculosis infection. The T-SPOT.TB test has been approved for sale in over 50 countries, including the United States, where it has received pre-market approval from the Food and Drug Administration, Europe, where it has obtained a CE mark, as well as Japan and China. The Company's second product line is a range of assays for tick-borne diseases, such as Lyme disease, obtained through the acquisitions of Imugen and Immunetics. Also obtained through these acquisitions is the Company's third product line focused on screening for Babesia in donated blood, for which the Company is currently seeking FDA licensure. The Company's fourth product line is focused on the transplantation market. The Company is headquartered near Oxford, U.K. and in Marlborough, Mass. Additional information can be found at www.oxfordimmunotec.com.



