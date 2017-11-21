Intracom Telecom Supplies Advanced Radios for Video Surveillance Backhauling in Warsaw

ATHENS, Greece, November 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Intracom Telecom, a global telecommunication systems and solutions vendor, supplied ZakÅ‚ad ObsÅ‚ugi Systemu Monitoringu m. st. Warszawy (ZOSM), the Monitoring System Services Company of the Capital City of Warsaw, with its latest generation Point-to-point and Point-to-Multipoint wireless systems, along with company's network management system, to address the demanding backhauling needs for the video surveillance network of Warsaw.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/608590/Intracom_radios.jpg )



More specifically, Intracom Telecom, in partnership with Xentia, a Polish wholesale distributor of broadband wireless solutions for surveillance systems, has been supporting ZOSM to renovate and expand their network gradually since 2015. The Intracom Telecom radios (WiBAS'-OSDR, OmniBAS' and StreetNode'), as well as company's Network Management platform (uni|MS'), enable ZOSM to create a high-speed, secure and high-performance network that supports over 425 cameras installed in 18 districts of Warsaw. This network provides 24-hour surveillance of the most threatened places in the capital.

ZOSM Warsaw selected Intracom Telecom's state-of-the art radios following a public tender and after extensive testing of the systems' capability to support the heavy bandwidth distribution required for high-definition IP cameras controlled by the 15 Watch Centres, located in the District Police Headquarters and Police Commissioners.

Intracom Telecom's wireless equipment provides the Warsaw Metropolitan Police with prompt and accurate information about crimes, offenses and other events occurring in areas covered by the surveillance system. It is noteworthy that the equipment was first installed and used to cover the surveillance and data traffic needs of ZOSM during the 2016 NATO Summit held in Warsaw.

Mr. Jacek Åukomski, Head of Technical Department in ZOSM, said: "We are pleased to have selected the right partners who address public safety as a top priority and helped us build a network that ensures real-time information for crime events, enhancing the degree of physical security for the citizens of our city. By exploiting Intracom Telecom's comprehensive SON wireless portfolio and Xentia's implementation support, we were able to easily deploy cameras in all required locations."

Mr. John Tenidis, Marketing Director of Intracom Telecom's wireless solutions portfolio, commented: "Intracom Telecom has been investing in advanced security offerings and capabilities for microwave networks. We are pleased to cooperate with Xentia and ZOSM of Warsaw and look forward to further contributing with our products and services to other critical projects."

About Xentia

Xentia Sp. z oo was established in 2010 in response to market demand for innovative, yet proven technologies in the telecommunications industry and video monitoring systems. We are focused specialists with many years of experience in the field of radio broadcasting, CCTV, automation, network equipment, and also in terms of obtaining EU funds. This knowledge allows us to provide our customers with professional services for investment planning, support in obtaining sources of financing and supervising the execution of the task. Our '‹'‹big advantage is the comprehensive knowledge and experience in designing, building and servicing the transmission system. We have many years of experience in implementing radio links in the band licensed and released. Consistently since the beginning of Xentia we follow the principles that ensure sustainable development and recognition in the industry. For more information please refer to webpage: www.xentia.pl

About Intracom Telecom

Intracom Telecom is a global telecommunication systems and solutions vendor operating for 40 years in the market. Intracom Telecom innovates in the areas of small-cell backhaul, wireless transmission and broadband wireless access and has successfully deployed its industry leading point-to-point and point-to-multipoint packet radio systems worldwide. Moreover, the company offers a competitive portfolio of revenue-generating telco software solutions and a complete range of ICT services, focusing on big data analytics, converged networking and cloud computing for operators and private, public and government clouds. The company invests significantly in R&D developing cutting-edge products and integrated solutions that ensure customer satisfaction. Over 100 customers in more than 70 countries choose Intracom Telecom for its state-of-the-art technology. The company operates subsidiaries in Europe, Russia and the CIS, the Middle East and Africa, Asia and North America. For more information, visit www.intracom-telecom.com