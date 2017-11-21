Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2017) - CVR Medical Corp. (TSXV: CVM) (FSE: B3BN) (OTCQB: CRRVF) ("CVR Medical") announces the full integration of the "Carotid Stenotic Scan (CSS)" wireless device into its late stage, ongoing clinical trials being conducted at Thomas Jefferson University. The wireless system is the key component of the novel device's efficient and user-friendly design. The wireless Intellectual Property in CVR's portfolio fortifies barrier to entry.

"We have now finalized the key milestone, by deploying the wireless version of the CSS at Thomas Jefferson University. The wireless version of the CSS has been 3 years in design, development, validation and now deployment" says CVR COO Tony Robinson. "This is one of the many state-of-the-art advantages we've built into the device, and we believe it goes a long way in reducing cost, easing operation and streamlining entry into the marketplace." The clinician can easily incorporate this revolutionary technology into their office without the need of a certified technician.

To expedite FDA approval, CVR will add additional clinical sites for pivotal trials with the wireless device in anticipation of market launch in 2018.

About CVR Medical

CVR Medical is a company that is involved in an equal parts joint venture with CVR Global Inc. (the "Joint Venture"). The Joint Venture operates in the medical industry focused on the commercialization of a proprietary subsonic, infrasonic, and low frequency sound wave analysis technology and has patents to a diagnostic device designed to detect and measure carotid arterial stenosis. CVR Medical is managed by a proven technical team. CVR Medical trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol CVM.

