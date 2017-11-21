Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2017) - Monarca Minerals Inc. (TSXV: MMN) ("Monarca" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into to a Letter of Intent to acquire the San Jose Property, located in northern Chihuahua, Mexico.

San Jose Property

The 5,580-hectare San Jose Property area has excellent indications of multi-element mineralization associated with skarn, gossan and altered intrusive rocks. An existing geological report (2011) discloses assays of up to 26.84ppm Au, 161 g/tonne (5 opt) Ag, 6.5% Pb, 0.9% Zn, and 4.2% Cu, as summarized in the map below.