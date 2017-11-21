Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2017) - Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (Metals Creek or the "company") would like to announce it has acquired by staking, a 100% interest in four claim blocks totaling 242 units on the Great Northern Peninsula Newfoundland, near St. Anthony, named the Great Brehat Project. The Claims are contiguous to the south and to the west of White Metals Resources Corp. new discovery where they recently announced significant amounts of highly anomalous gold values over approximately a 15 sq KM area in black sedimentary shale units (See White Metals Resources Corp. PR dated November 20, 2017). The Metals Creek claims were staked to cover favorable geology similar to that of White Metals Resources Corp. The company believes this could potentially be a very important new discovery in a unique geological environment similar to other large gold deposits hosted in black shale environments around the world. The company will plan an exploration program to evaluate the geological potential over the coming months.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK". Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property, including the former Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has a 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF) that stretches between Timmins, Ontario and Val d'Or, Quebec. The Company has also recently entered into an Option/JV with Trifecta Gold Ltd. on Metals Creek's Squid properties in Yukon. Metals Creek also has an option agreement with Quadro Resources on Metals Creeks and Benton Resources Staghorn Gold Project in Newfoundland as well as two option agreements with Anaconda Mining Inc. on Metals Creek's Jacksons Arm and Tilt Cove Properties also in Newfoundland. The company have also signed a LOI on its Clarks Brook property with Sokoman Iron Corp. and is engaged in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of other mineral resource properties, and presently has mining interests in Ontario, Yukon and Newfoundland and Labrador. Additional information concerning the Corporation is contained in documents filed by the Corporation with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedar.com

