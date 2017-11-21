Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2017) - Advantagewon Oil Corp. (CSE: AOC) (OTC Pink: ANTGF), (the "Corporation", "Advantagewon") is very pleased to report that it has completed the first sales transaction of West Texas Intermediate ("WTI") oil which was extracted solely from its Rogers and Transue leases in the LaVernia field located in the State of Texas.

In total 390 (Three Hundred and Ninety) barrels of WTI oil was sold to the open market at a price of approximately $50.00 USD per barrel.

Mr. Paul Haber stated: "We are very pleased to have completed our first sale from the Rogers and Transue acreage. We continue to move forward in further developing the LaVernia field, and we continue to build cash flow to which we are still anticipating that the Corporation will become cash flow positive by end of 2017."

About Advantagewon Oil Corp.

Advantagewon is focused on building consistent cash flow from low cost, low risk oil wells in the State of Texas. AOC applies specialized expertise to increase oil recovery from 10-15% to up to 75% for each well. Once the enhanced recovery strategy is successfully applied, AOC will repeat the process throughout the oil pool to maximize output and minimize cost and risk. For more information please visit www.aoc-oil.com.

