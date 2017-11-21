Accelerating the Evolution of Pharma's Digital Landscape - Practices from Viseven

TALLINN, Estonia, November 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Viseven together with Veeva Systems and Teva Pharmaceuticals shared their unprecedented experience of transforming multichannel approach to pharma-HCPs interactions.

The more communication touchpoints with HCPs become available thanks to digital technology, the harder it is to handle all of them. For instance, Teva names decreasing content lifecycle, need for personalization and high costs of content production as the main burdens of pharma company that has chosen digital path. At the same time, Veeva defines global focus on local needs and integrated technology as the winning multichannel strategy components.

According to the poll we have conducted during this webinar, 50% of pharma companies reuse ready-made content either often, or even all the time, while 48% do it sometimes. 51,5% of respondents specify increasing speed to market as the biggest change they would like to see in their multichannel strategy; 21,2% want to overcome budget constraints, 18,1% - to improve agency collaboration and 9% - to increase content reuse rates. Meanwhile, the main challenges they face in localizing content, are limited content flexibility (44,4%), lack of visibility of available content (40,7%) and difficulties in managing agency work (14,8%).

Oksana Matviienko, CMO at Viseven:

"We realize that on the one hand, multichannel strategy presents almost unlimited opportunities for reaching out more customers. On the other hand, digitalization sets a number of new challenges before life sciences companies, like increased promotion costs, lengthy updates and localization, etc.

To eliminate those pain points, we suggest a brand-new approach to managing multiple communication channels, affiliates and vendors. This solution - Digital Content Factory - is supported by the high-end eWizard Framework and Platform on the background, which allow optimizing all aspects of content lifecycle - from concept creation and HTML5 content development to complete managerial transformation."

Digital Content Factory fundamentally changes the way pharma companies operate in multichannel world and collaborate with customers and services providers. It provides not only the golden development standard, but also the united vision of service delivery and enables to reuse global best practices in the affiliates all over the world, seamlessly repurposing predesigned master templates and adapting them to local market needs.

To discover how Digital Content Factory can fuel your multichannel strategy and orchestrate multivendor collaboration, contact our team: https://viseven.com/contact-us. Meanwhile, you can view the video to see it in action.

