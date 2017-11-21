Hexion Inc. ("Hexion" or the "Company") recently received the Health and Safety Award from the Composites UK Trade Association at the Association's Advanced Engineering Show in Birmingham.

Hexion received the award for its development of a series of ULEF (ultra-low emitting formaldehyde less than 0.1%) phenolic resins (Cellobond) for the composite industry, while maintaining its inherent FST (flame, smoke toxicity) properties (EN45545-2 rail standard).

The award recognizes considerable changes in Health, Safety and Environment policy adherence or specific initiatives to improve processing or manufacturing operations for the individuals who operate within the industry sector. The association also recognized programs that have been implemented to rectify, enhance or improve upon current legislation.

"At Hexion, we understand that excellence in Environmental, Health and Safety performance is an integral part of our business and is essential for our long-term business success," said J.P. Aucoin, Vice President and General Manager, Phenolic Specialty Resins. "This award is a validation of our promise to advance technologies and chemistries for the future by developing innovative, high-performing products that help our customers deliver efficient, renewable, environmentally preferable end-products."

Hexion first introduced the new phenolic resin for composites with an ULEF content of less than 0.1% in March at the JEC World 2017 International Composites Event in Paris.

The new, lower volatile organic compound (VOC) Cellobond J2027-X01 resin maintains the Cellobond product line's proven excellence in FST performance while providing improved safe use and handling. The ULEF resin contains one-tenth the free formaldehyde of previous systems. This results in reduced emissions during composite manufacturing, particularly during open-mold processes such as hand lay-up while maintaining the reliable performance of phenolic resins.

For more information on the award and the event, visit http://www.compositesuk.co.uk/awards2017. For additional information on Hexion's phenolic resins for composites, visit http://hexion.com/epoxyphenoliccomposites/.

About the Company

Based in Columbus, Ohio, Hexion Inc. is a global leader in thermoset resins. Hexion Inc. serves the global wood and industrial markets through a broad range of thermoset technologies, specialty products and technical support for customers in a diverse range of applications and industries. Hexion Inc. is controlled by investment funds affiliated with Apollo Global Management, LLC. Additional information about Hexion Inc. and its products is available at www.hexion.com.

