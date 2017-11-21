Global Massive Multiplayer Online (MMO) Games Market 2017-2021 - MMOs in e-sports / Games Converting to F2P Model / VR/AR in MMO Gaming

DUBLIN, November 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Massive Multiplayer Online (MMO) Games Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global massive multiplayer online (MMO) games market to grow at a CAGR of 7.70% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Massive Multiplayer Online (MMO) Games Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is possibility of MMOs being incorporated in e-sports in the coming years. E-sports is increasingly becoming popular as professional gamers compete against each other as in any other physical sporting events. Several gaming teams around the world fight for prestige and hefty prizes.

According to the report, one driver in the market is availability of several payment services in the online gaming industry. There are various MMO games available with in-app purchases. These in-app purchases prompt the user to make payments to collect points and get rewards as well as power against the opponent player. There are several innovative payment solutions available in the gaming industry, which assist specialists in maximizing the revenue generated from these games while attracting new players. One Click Payment is one such payment option; it is a unique payment service that provides a convenient way to recharge user accounts in a single click.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is delivering gaming content online. Several gaming companies face difficulties in delivering gaming content online. The size of game downloads is increasing exponentially with new technologies, such as 4K and Ultra HD, being released in the market. These technologies enhance the gaming experience, but they damage the pre-gaming experience, which revolves around downloading game content. Gamers must wait for hours to download content, which accounts for bad user experience. Delivering large files quickly online is a major challenge faced by gaming companies.



Market trends

Possibility of MMOs being incorporated in e-sports in the coming years

Games converting to F2P model

VR/AR in MMO gaming



Key vendors

Activision Blizzard

Electronic Arts

Riot Games

Tencent

Valve Corporation

Other prominent vendors

Aeria Games and Entertainment

and Entertainment Ankama

CCP

ChangYou.com

CipSoft

Cryptic Studios

Disney

eGames

GungHo Online Entertainment

King.com

KONAMI

WebZen (gPotato)

Jagex

WeMade Entertainment (Joymax)

NCSoft

NetEase

NEXON Korea Corporation and NEXON America

OGPlanet

Perfect World

SEGA Holdings

Shanda Interactive Entertainment

SOFTNYX

Sony Online Entertainment

SQUARE ENIX

Take-Two Interactive Software

Warner Bros. Entertainment

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Segmentation By Genre



Part 07: Market Segmentation By Revenue Model



Part 08: Regional Landscape



Part 09: Decision Framework



Part 10: Drivers And Challenges



Part 11: Market Trends



Part 12: Vendor Landscape



Part 13: Appendix



