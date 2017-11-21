Clarks Increases Product Accessibility for Customers Thanks to Scandit-based Scanning App

LONDON, November 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Scandit, the leading developer of next-generation mobile data capture solutions based on computer vision, augmented reality and machine learning,is providing the technology for an in-store scanning solution at footwear manufacturer and retailer Clarks. Widely deployed across Clarks retail outlets throughout the UK, the Stock Assist app is available to sales teams on tablets and helps them quickly confirm if a customer's choices are in stock.

Scandit Barcode Scanner SDK powers mobile data capture for Clarks' Stock Assist, allowing store staff to quickly scan barcodes on display products to obtain access to stock records, product information, price, and product imagery. This lets sales assistants quickly inform customers if their selection is available, or allows them to suggest alternative sizes or styles, ensuring they enjoy a positive experience. The scanning function is also useful for backroom staff who can scan a shoebox to retrieve product information.

"The app runs on the seven-inch tablets already used by our sales teams, and it makes their jobs much simpler and quicker," said Rafal Hartzhorne, Omnichannel Transformation Lead at Clarks. "They have found the Scandit Barcode Scanner easy to use in all conditions, whether on the sales floor or in the stock room, which is a key consideration for us when deploying technology in-store, and it has now become a key component of our Stock Assist app."

Clarks is currently using the Scandit-powered app in over 500 stores in the UK, on approximately 4000 tablets, and has plans to roll out the app to 12 additional European stores in the near future.

The greatest advantage Stock Assist provides is faster speed of sales assistant response when dealing with customers, allowing them to be more productive and responsive to shopper needs. However, Clarks also benefits from the accuracy of the Scandit Barcode Scanner, which reads barcodes even if they have been torn, damaged, worn or are blurry.

"Previously, we had fairly low-res cameras on our tablets, but we found that the Scandit solution worked effectively, even in low light conditions. All feedback about the barcode scanner has been extremely positive and we regularly get told by sales teams that they could not live without it!" Hartzhorne continued.

Andrew Getter, Sales Manager UK at Scandit, said: "Clarks is a great example of how our Barcode Scanner SDK can be incorporated into a dedicated app and designed to deliver immediate information and feedback from the back office to the shop floor. Shoppers are accustomed to receiving first-class service at Clarks, so adding further efficiency into the process simply enhances the customer experience. We hope to see our barcode scanning abilities used even more widely within Clarks as our relationship builds."

