

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Uber has been hit with an $8.9 million civil penalty by Colorado for allegedly allowing drivers with questionable backgrounds to work for the ride-hailing company.



The Colorado Public Utilities Commission or PUC said it has issued a Civil Penalty Assessment Notice or CPAN totaling $8.9 million to Rasier LLC, the parent company of Uber. The fine was issued as Uber allowed individuals with disqualifying criminal or motor vehicle offenses, or without valid licenses, to drive for the company.



The Commission found that 57 Uber drivers, who should not have been permitted to drive for the company, were on the job over the last year and a half. Uber was cited $2,500 a day for each day a disqualified driver was found to have worked.



The Commission launched an investigation into Uber earlier this year after a referral from police in the ski town of Vail about an Uber driver accused of assaulting a passenger.



In cross-checking driver records produced by Uber with information obtained from the Colorado Crime Information Center and court databases, the Commission found that Uber allowed individuals to work as drivers despite their having felony convictions, major moving violations, and numerous instances of individuals driving with suspended, revoked or cancelled driver's licenses.



The Commission also noted that Uber's background checks failed to identify a number of aliases used by their drivers. This includes one driver who was a convicted felon, habitual offender, and at one point in his past had escaped from the Colorado Department of Corrections.



However, Uber said in a statement that it discovered a 'process error that was inconsistent with Colorado's ride-sharing regulations and proactively notified the Colorado Public Utilities Commission.'



'This error affected a small number of drivers and we immediately took corrective action. Per Uber safety policies and Colorado state regulations, drivers with access to the Uber app must undergo a nationally accredited third party background screening,' Uber added.



Under PUC rules, Uber can pay 50 percent of the civil penalty amount within ten days to resolve the case, or it can request a hearing before an administrative law judge to contest the fine.



