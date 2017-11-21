

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Belgium consumer confidence weakened for the first time in five months in November as households economic expectations eroded, survey data from the National Bank of Belgium showed on Tuesday.



The consumer confidence index dropped to 3 from 4 in October.



The economic expectations index fell to 6 from 9 and the financial outlook index dropped to 0 from 1.



Consumers were hoped to save less in the coming 12 months as the relevant measure declined to a five-month low of 2 from 3.



Meanwhile, households expect the unemployment situation to improve over the coming 12 months as the indicator fell to -5 from -4 in the previous month. The latest reading is the lowest since February 2001, the bank said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX