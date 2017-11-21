Markets Impacted: Nasdaq Nordic INET Warrants and Certificates market segments



Products Impacted: Warrant instrument type with commodity underlying traded on INET Nordic and included in Nasdaq Nordic Equity data products



What you need to know:



As of December 1, 2017 there will be changes in Genium Consolidated Feed (GCF) for Warrant instruments with underlying commodity instruments related to MiFIDII requirements. The content in the TIP-field: SYm will as a consequence change for affected instruments.



What is changing?



TIP-field: SYm (underlying symbol) in the BasicDataNonTradeable-TIP-message will have new content included that has not previously been disseminated within the Symbol-field. The fields ISn and NAm will also receive new content to align with new symbols. The change is related to descriptive fields for commodity underlying instruments required by MiFIDII.



This has an impact on any user that take the underlying symbol field or the underlying name field (or XXISIN), and use this information in order to map or group underlying instruments on their website and in their systems.



As of December 1, 2017 Nasdaq Nordic accepts new listings with the new underlying symbol. All existing warrant instruments with commodity underlying instruments will be given a new underlying symbol/name/ISIN if they map to one of the new underlying symbols. There are some existing underlying symbols and/or names that remain as is.



The new symbols/names and XXISINs can be found in the attached file in tab "New". The values in column B are the new set of underlying Symbols that will be added. The corresponding ISIN and Name are shown in columns A and C.



The "Unchanged" tab shows the underlying ISINs, symbols and names that remain unchanged.



TIP changes:



Example of the Symbol-field (SYm), Name (NAm) and ISIN (ISn) in the BasicDataNonTradeable (BDNt)-message in GCF:



Instrument: BEAR KAFFE X1 S



BasicDataUnderlyingInfo



BDUi;n36568;i1670336;Si104081;s8;ULi84;UEi70805;UEt4;BSh100;ISnXXCOFFEE;TIMe0900 31



BasicDataNonTradeable



Example of current format:



BDNt;n35543;i84;Si70805;s8;It709;INt698;SYmCOFFEE;NAmCoffee;ISnXXCOFFEE;TIMe0900 31



Example of new format:



BDNt;n35543;i84;Si70805;s8;It709;INt698;SYmROBU;NAmRobusta Coffee;ISnXXROBU;TIMe090031





Why are we making the changes?



The changes are related to MiFIDII requirements.



Where can I find additional information?



For further information, please contact: DataProducts@nasdaq.com.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=653998