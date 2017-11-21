The share capital of H. Lundbeck A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 23 November 2017 in the ISIN below.



ISIN: DK0010287234 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: H. Lundbeck ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 198,931,478 shares (DKK 994,657,390) ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 116,330 shares (DKK 581,650) ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 199,047,808 shares (DKK 995,239,040) ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price, new shares: · 6,844 shares at DKK 97 · 4,374 shares at DKK 113 · 5,112 shares at DKK 121 · 100,000 shares at DKK 156.16 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 5 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: LUN ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID 3853 -----------------------------------------------------------------------





