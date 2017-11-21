The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Trigon Property Development AS held on May 11, 2017 adopted a resolution to reduce share capital by EUR 400,416.43. The share capital reduction will be paid out to the shareholders on December 04, 2017. The list of shareholders participating in the reduction of share capital was fixed as at 23.59 on 25 May 2017.



