The "Global CGM Market by Users, Reimbursement Policy, CGM Components (Glucose Sensor, Transmitter), Diabetes (Type 1 2) Population, and Forecast" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Global CGM market will be a US$ 4 Billion opportunity by 2024

CGM (Continuous Glucose Monitor) is extremely relevant to almost all age groups to manage diabetes efficiently and effectively. United States controls the global CGM Market. In Europe Germany and France CGM market has grown to a noticeable strength. According to many experts CGM is the best device for proper diabetes management for those having severe diabetes complications occurred periodically.

CGM reimbursement is still in its infancy stages in many countries but policy has been expanding over a period of time and addition of technological device under diabetes management is implemented by many countries. At present CGM is reimbursed for pediatric, gestational diabetes and Type 1 diabetes patients in some countries and it is expected that it will be accessible to all diabetes patients in due course of time. As countries are continuously expanding their diabetes management policy and several positive assessments are being done in favor of CGM it is expected to drive the market in future.

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Continuous Positive Cost Effective Analysis by Several Countries

CGM Technology Convenient for both Patients Physicians

Challenges

Controversy regarding Clinical Benefits

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Global CGM User (2010 2024)

3. Global CGM Market Forecast (2010 2024)

4. By Components CGM Market (2010 2024)

5. Market Share By Countries

6. Global CGM (Continuous Glucose Monitoring) Reimbursement Model

7. Abbott Freestyle Libre vs CGM (Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

