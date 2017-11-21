sprite-preloader
Keystone Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire
London, November 21

Keystone Investment Trust plc

LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563

HEADLINE: Dividend Declaration

The Board has declared a second interim dividend, in lieu of a final dividend, for the year ended 30 September 2017 of 37p per ordinary share, giving a total ordinary dividend for the year of 55p per share. The dividend will be paid on 22 December 2017 to shareholders on the register on 1 December 2017. The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 30 November 2017.

In addition, the Board has declared a special dividend of 4.7p per share, to pass on to shareholders the greater part of one-off special dividends received by the Company in the year. This special dividend will also be paid on 22 December 2017 to shareholders on the register on 1 December 2017, with the shares marked ex-dividend on 30 November 2017.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

21 November 2017

Contacts:

Shilla Pindoria: 020 3753 1000

Nick Black: 020 3753 1000


