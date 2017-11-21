CRMT, the Marketing Operations Consultancy, Announces Strategic Partnership with LookBookHQ, the Intelligent Content Platform

READING, England, November 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

CRMT collaborates with LookBookHQ to drive marketing excellence.

CRMT, a leading marketing operations consultancy and agency, are pleased to announce a strategic partnership with LookBookHQ, an innovative technology that helps B2B marketers maximise and measure content engagement by their prospects and customers, accelerating the buyer's journey.

CRMT works with many organisations that strive to improve and optimise engagement, conversion, lead quality and overall demand generation effectiveness. CRMT and LookBookHQ share the same vision that marketers need to deliver the most relevant content to the right people at the right accounts at the right time, and measure the effectiveness of those marketing activities based on how much content is consumed.

"We're pleased to collaborate with LookBookHQ to expand our technology expertise into the science of intelligent content delivery," said Paul Lee, CRMT Business and Strategy Director. "LookBookHQ offers B2B marketers a solution to deliver more effective marketing at a time when customers expect relevance and personalisation."

"We're excited to be working with CRMT as we expand our footprint in the European market," said Tim Hester, LookBookHQ Alliances and Channels Director. "Their experience in helping B2B marketers deliver results by leveraging best-in-class technologies and digital strategies is a perfect match for LookBookHQ customers who want help adopting or maturing an Intelligent Content strategy."

Want to learn how to strategise your content delivery with LookBookHQ? Join our event "Delivering Content in an ABM World" Tuesday 5 December at Green Park, Reading, England. To register, click here.

About CRMT

CRMT is a Marketing Operations consultancy - a hybrid agency combining best-practice consulting, system integration and digital campaign services that's metric-driven, process-minded and very tech-savvy. We sit plumb between marketing, sales and IT and work with business leaders to maximise the investments they've already made in people and technology to drive marketing effectiveness and efficiency.

About LookBookHQ

LookBookHQ builds software that accelerates B2B purchase decisions. By delivering more of the content people need about you and your products or services whenever and wherever they click, the LookBookHQ Intelligent Content Platform helps marketing & sales organisations educate prospects and customers faster and more efficiently. With attention at a premium, we use Content Science' to make it easier for the right people to get the right content when they need it - so that you drive revenue. Make every moment matter.

