ALAMO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/21/17 --Social Detention Inc. (OTC PINK: SODE) is pleased to announce a joint venture agreement with Sonoma County, California based Cann American Holdings and Social Detention Inc. subsidiary ELLA.

Cann American Holdings is a diversified cannabis industry company that consults grow operations throughout Northern California's Emerald Triangle region. Currently Cann American advises clients on various aspects of their operations to achieve maximum results while generally relying on the client to secure licensed contractors to clear land, dig footings, run irrigation systems, and erect hoop houses and drying rooms. The new partnership will make ELLA their exclusive licensed contractor to meet their construction needs.

As California prepares to transition into recreational use in 2018 the state's retail grow operations require more stringent guidelines and permits to build. The need for licensed contractors will increase in demand and ELLA seeks to capitalize on these opportunities. ELLA's experience with government infrastructure programs offers a unique advantage in navigating the permit process and foreknowledge of the state's various construction guidelines.

Commenting on the joint venture Social Detention Inc. CEO, Robert Legg, states: "We couldn't be more pleased with the opportunity to expand our footprint in a rapidly emerging industry allowing Social Detention Inc. to increase revenue and shareholder value."

In addition to marijuana growers preparing for the new state laws, California recently experienced wildfires that devastated hundreds of grow operations. Cann American Holdings President, Jason Black, states: "After the fires destroyed grow ops throughout the region the sense of urgency for growers to get up and running again has dramatically increased. Our clients and contacts are begging us to just send someone there to get them operational again which forced us to realize we needed to partner with a dedicated contractor. We couldn't be happier that Bob Legg has agreed to fill that need for us. His company has more equipment and experience than we could have hoped for and will allow us to meet every demand on the build side of the industry."

Social Detention Inc. will continue to keep investors informed on progress.

Social Detention Inc is in the business of building infrastructure. The company has been successful in winning contracts from $1-$5 million for its partners and intends to build on those successes with its acquisitions to grow sales from within, instead of for outside parties to gain contracts in the multi-millions.

Cann American Holdings, LLC is a Northern California based boutique firm of industry professionals specializing in consulting, business incubation, product placement, and acquisitions within the medical marijuana and industrial hemp markets.

