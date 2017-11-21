Showpad Ranked 3rd on Deloitte's 2017 Technology Fast 50 List

Sales enablement platform recognized for impressive client roster year-over-year growth and focus on global expansion

GHENT, Belgium, Nov. 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Showpad, the world's most powerful sales enablement platform, today announced that it has been named third to the Deloitte 2017 Technology Fast 50 list, which recognizes Belgium's fastest-growing technology companies.

Deloitte's Technology Fast 50 competition recognizes the fastest-growing technology companies headquartered in Belgium. These companies have an outsize role as drivers of future growth, and deserve the special recognition and support that this competition provides.

This recognition is one of many achievements for Showpad as of late. Over the past year, the company has expanded its US operations to a new Chicago headquarters, made key executive hires and passed the 1,000 client threshold.

"Ranking so highly on the Deloitte Fast 50 list is an incredible recognition of the hard work and success we've been able to achieve over the past several years, and is a validation of the importance of aligning sales and marketing teams in every organization," said Pieterjan Bouten, CEO of Showpad. "The technology ecosystem in Belgium has been integral to our success and global expansion, and we're looking forward to continuing our momentum globally and in the US particularlythrough building out our Chicago presence in the coming year."

Showpad was also recognized as a winner in a new category sponsored by Oracle and Netsuite. The criteria ranked international presence, awards and recognition won both at home and abroad, media attention and the products and services of the companies that are capable of making a difference in the world.

Showpad was honored along with the other Deloitte Fast 50 companies during an awards ceremony in Brussels on November 14, 2017. For more information on Showpad, visit www.showpad.com.

About Showpad

Showpad is the world's most powerful sales enablement platform focused on helping sales teams deliver the best buyer experience through smarter and more relevant conversations with their customers and prospects. Founded in 2011, Showpad's intuitive and robust platform allows marketers to maximize their impact on sales success while empowering sales teams to have more personalized and impactful interactions. With headquarters in Ghent and Chicago, and offices in San Francisco, Portland and London, Showpad has helped more than 1,000 companies around the world improve sales engagement, including Johnson & Johnson, Fujifilm, Audi, BASF, Dow Chemical and Kimberly-Clark. For more information on Showpad, email press@showpad.com, visit http://www.showpad.com or follow Showpad on Twitter.

About the Deloitte's 2017 Technology Fast 50

The Technology Fast 50 competition is an annual selection of the 50 fastest growing and innovative technology companies headquartered in Belgium. Public or private companies who develop a technology related product or service and who have experienced substantial revenue growth over the last four years can enter the competition for their chance to be nominated as one of the 50 fastest-growing technology companies in Belgium.

