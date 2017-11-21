Global Antiseptics and Disinfectants Markets to 2022: The Market is Estimated to Reach $9.1 Billion in 2022 from Nearly $7.1 Billion in 2017 at a CAGR of 5.2%

DUBLIN, November 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Market for Antiseptics and Disinfectants is Estimated to Reach $9.1 Billion in 2022 from Nearly $7.1 Billion in 2017 at a CAGR of 5.2%



Microbial infections represent one of the leading causes of death worldwide. Users of antiseptics and disinfectants are individual consumers as well as various groups and industries such as research institutions, food handlers, textile manufacturers, healthcare providers, and so forth. Antiseptics and disinfectants are a vital set of compounds for healthy living.



This report focuses on the global market for antiseptic and disinfectant products and provides an updated review of their applications. The report deals with antiseptic and disinfectant products by covering the total market, which includes two main areas of applications: antiseptics and disinfectants for domestic use and antiseptics and disinfectants for institutional/ commercial use.



This report details regulatory aspects; innovations and technological improvements, including patents and approvals; and latest trends, preferences and progress in the antiseptic and disinfection products market. The report analyzes the global antiseptics and disinfectants market by category, region and application.



In addition, the study also covers the market projections, market leaders, and market shares in the worldwide market for antiseptic and disinfection products.

Key Topics Covered:



1: Introduction

2: Summary and Highlights

3: Market and Technology Background

Antiseptics

Disinfectants (or Germicides)

Differences Between Antiseptics and Disinfectants

Modes of Action of Antiseptics and Disinfectants

Factors Affecting the Effectiveness of Antiseptics and/or Disinfectants

Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR)

Classification

4: Market Breakdown by Technology Type

Market by Type

Market Overview

5: Market Breakdown by End User

6: Market Breakdown by Application

Market Overview

Market Revenue

Market Share

Market Breakdown by Region on the Basis of Types

7: Industry Structure

Biguanides and Amidines

Phenol and Derivatives

Quaternary Ammonium Compounds

Oxidizing Agents

Alcohol

Aldehyde

Iodine Products

Silver

Other Types of Antiseptics and Disinfectants

8: Patent Review/ New Developments

Patent Review

New Developments

9: Analysis of Market Opportunities

Factors Affecting the Antiseptics and Disinfectants Market

Advanced Technologies and Platforms for Antiseptics and Disinfectants

Collaborations-Mergers and Acquisitions

10: Company Profiles

3M Co.

Abc Compounding Co.

B. Braun Melsungen Ag

Becton, Dickinson And Co.

Bio-Cide International Inc.

Bode Chemie Gmbh

Colgate-Palmolive Co.

Contec Inc.

Dexcel Pharma

Dow Chemical Co.

E. I. Du Pont De Nemours And Co.

DEcolab Inc.

Glaxosmithkline Plc

Henkel Ag & Co. Kgaa

& Co. Kgaa Johnson & Johnson Inc.

Kimberly-Clark Corp.

Lanxess Ag

Medtronic Plc

Metrex Research Llc

Molnlycke Health Care Ab

Nanosonics Ltd.

Nyco Products Co.

Palmero Health Care

Procter & Gamble Co.

Pure Bioscience

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

Safetec Of America Inc.

Sciessent Llc

Sealed Air Corp.

Steris Plc

The Clorox Co.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Wellspring Pharmaceutical Corp.

Xttrium Laboratories

Zep Inc.



