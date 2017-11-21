Global Antiseptics and Disinfectants Markets to 2022: The Market is Estimated to Reach $9.1 Billion in 2022 from Nearly $7.1 Billion in 2017 at a CAGR of 5.2%

DUBLIN, November 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Antiseptics and Disinfectants: Global Markets to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The Global Market for Antiseptics and Disinfectants is Estimated to Reach $9.1 Billion in 2022 from Nearly $7.1 Billion in 2017 at a CAGR of 5.2%
Microbial infections represent one of the leading causes of death worldwide. Users of antiseptics and disinfectants are individual consumers as well as various groups and industries such as research institutions, food handlers, textile manufacturers, healthcare providers, and so forth. Antiseptics and disinfectants are a vital set of compounds for healthy living.
This report focuses on the global market for antiseptic and disinfectant products and provides an updated review of their applications. The report deals with antiseptic and disinfectant products by covering the total market, which includes two main areas of applications: antiseptics and disinfectants for domestic use and antiseptics and disinfectants for institutional/ commercial use.
This report details regulatory aspects; innovations and technological improvements, including patents and approvals; and latest trends, preferences and progress in the antiseptic and disinfection products market. The report analyzes the global antiseptics and disinfectants market by category, region and application.
In addition, the study also covers the market projections, market leaders, and market shares in the worldwide market for antiseptic and disinfection products.
Key Topics Covered:
1: Introduction
2: Summary and Highlights
3: Market and Technology Background
- Antiseptics
- Disinfectants (or Germicides)
- Differences Between Antiseptics and Disinfectants
- Modes of Action of Antiseptics and Disinfectants
- Factors Affecting the Effectiveness of Antiseptics and/or Disinfectants
- Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR)
- Classification
4: Market Breakdown by Technology Type
- Market by Type
- Market Overview
5: Market Breakdown by End User
6: Market Breakdown by Application
- Market Overview
- Market Revenue
- Market Share
- Market Breakdown by Region on the Basis of Types
7: Industry Structure
- Biguanides and Amidines
- Phenol and Derivatives
- Quaternary Ammonium Compounds
- Oxidizing Agents
- Alcohol
- Aldehyde
- Iodine Products
- Silver
- Other Types of Antiseptics and Disinfectants
8: Patent Review/ New Developments
- Patent Review
- New Developments
9: Analysis of Market Opportunities
- Factors Affecting the Antiseptics and Disinfectants Market
- Advanced Technologies and Platforms for Antiseptics and Disinfectants
- Collaborations-Mergers and Acquisitions
10: Company Profiles
