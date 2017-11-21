ChemAxon and DEXSTR Team-Up to Boost Chemistry in Unstructured Data

BUDAPEST, Hungary and TOULOUSE, France and BOSTON, November 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

ChemAxon, a leading provider of cheminformatics software for life sciences announces a strategic partnership with DEXSTR, an innovative provider of Scientific Knowledge Management solutions.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/474544/ChemAxon_Logo.jpg )



Organizations have an unprecedented quantity of continuously generated unstructured data. Inquiro, DEXSTR's Scientific Knowledge Management System significantly enhances the R&D digitalization process, turning unstructured data into actionable insight. Inquiro combines powerful scientific capability with innovative technology, including indexing, automatic metadata generation, big data storage and analytics.

ChemAxon provides cheminformatics software such as chemical search engine JChem Base, drawing component Marvin JS and the Document to Structure application, all which have now been integrated into the Inquiro Scientific Knowledge Management solution.

Users of Inquiro will benefit from a wide range of chemistry features such as smart chemical detection, storage, indexing and structural searching.

"We are pleased to partner with ChemAxon, allowing us to expose powerful chemistry capabilities directly within Inquiro, enabling our customers to go a step further in the digitalization of their R&D data knowledge." said David Peyruc, CEO at DEXSTR. "ChemAxon is an agile company, always developing its capability to provide leading-edge cheminformatics software to scientists. Our team was able to quickly and seamlessly integrate the ChemAxon software with Inquiro. I was impressed by the agility and willingness of the ChemAxon team to make things happen."

Ferenc Csizmadia, CEO of ChemAxon commented, "We understand that for information driven organizations there is a strong demand for better exploitation of unstructured scientific data. We are delighted to announce this partnership with DEXSTR, bringing extended cheminformatics capability to the innovative Inquiro platform and delivering immediate value to DEXSTR's customers"

For further information about ChemAxon, please visit www.chemaxon.com or contact sales@chemaxon.com

For media inquiries, please contact marketing@chemaxon.com

About ChemAxon

ChemAxon is a leader in providing cheminformatics software platforms and desktop applications for the chemistry, biotechnology, pharmaceutical and agrochemical industries. We provide interaction with users and software portability to create powerful, cost effective cross platform solutions that power modern cheminformatics and chemical communication. The company is privately owned with European headquarters in Budapest, US East Coast headquarters in Cambridge, MA and sales and support offices in Europe, Japan and across North America.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn .

About DEXSTR

DEXSTR provides innovative software solutions to collect, enrich, exploit and share business knowledge. With Inquiro, DEXSTR offers a unique approach that turns scientific data into knowledge. Using Artificial Intelligence (AI), combined with scientific public ontologies, Inquiro transforms unstructured data into structured and actionable information. The company was founded in 2014 by bioinformatics experts with experience in major pharmaceutical groups and is headquartered in Toulouse, France.

You can find more information here: www.dexstr.io