Technavio's latest market research report on the breastfeeding supplies market in the US provides an analysis on the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171121005456/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the breastfeeding supplies market in the US from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to Narendra Nandaigari, a lead analyst at Technavio for retail goods and services research, "The population of working women in the US is currently experiencing significant growth. This is one of the key factors responsible for the growth of the breastfeeding supplies market in the US. High awareness about the availability of breastfeeding supplies is further expected to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period."

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

The top three emerging market trends driving the breastfeeding supplies market in the US according to Technavio research analysts are:

Growing popularity of electric breastfeeding pumps

Introduction of BPA-free breastfeeding products to reduce contamination issues

Growing awareness of advantages associated with breast pumps

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Growing popularity of electric breastfeeding pumps

The breastfeeding supplies market in the US is registering a rise in the demand for electric breastfeeding pumps owing to their growing requirement among working women. Working mothers, who are highly conscious about the nutritional needs of their babies do not want to compromise on the growth and development of their children. Since manual breast pumps take time to collect milk, electric breast pumps have become a boon for many women.

Electric breast pumps are of two types, namely those that are battery-powered and pumpsthat are corded with an alternating current (AC) adapter. Battery-powered breast pumps are mobile and are suitable for mothers on-the-go. These breast pumps must contain enough charge to prevent the battery from running out. The use of such breast pumps takes less than 15 minutes to pump milk from both breasts.

Introduction of BPA-free breastfeeding products to reduce contamination issues

BPA is a harmful chemical that is used for making certain types of plastic. It mostly forms the lining of polycarbonate plastics that are used to make baby bottles, breastfeeding pump parts, plastic containers, and other plastic bottles. Initially, the presence of BPA in polycarbonate plastics was not considered harmful for human and animal contact. However, around the 1930s, it was identified as an artificial estrogenic substance. Thereafter, consumers have become aware of the harmful effects of BPA, which include increased risks of brain and thyroid abnormalities, breast and prostate cancer, infertility, early puberty, heart disease, diabetes, and obesity.

BPA that is present in the lining of baby bottles and parts of breastfeeding pumps may seep into the contents of the bottle due to constant heating, mechanical pressure, or exposure to the high power of hydrogen (pH) detergents. This aspect has led manufacturers of baby products to come up with BPA-free breastfeeding supplies to combat the harmful effects of BPA on infants.

Growing awareness of advantages associated with breast pumps

Most doctors advise breastfeeding babies until they are a minimum of six months old. With the increase in the number of working women and insufficient maternity leaves, mothers find it difficult to continue breastfeeding their children. Breastfeeding pumps help by giving the child access to breast milk, even when the mother is not physically with the baby.

"Many blogs and websites provide awareness about breastfeeding solutions for new mothers. There are many such online support groups, where new mothers can clarify their queries on breastfeeding, share advice, and talk about associated challenges and successes. Such mom-centric websites help to increase awareness and in doing so, they help promote market growth," says Narendra.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Sunglasses Market 2017-2021

Global Smart Garage Door Controllers Market 2017-2021

Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances Market in India 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171121005456/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com