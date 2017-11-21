sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 21.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 570 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

41,218 Euro		-0,308
-0,74 %
WKN: 900319 ISIN: US9021041085 Ticker-Symbol: II6 
Aktie:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
II-VI INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
II-VI INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
42,705
42,87
16:22
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
II-VI INC
II-VI INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
II-VI INC41,218-0,74 %