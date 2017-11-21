The "Europe Application Modernization Services Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Europe Application Modernization Services Market would witness market growth of 17% CAGR during the forecast period 2017 2023

Application modernization services are used to migrate legacy to applications or platforms. The system is used in integration of new functionalities in the pursuit of offering latest functions to the business. The growth is attributed to the growing to integrate existing legacy applications and databases with new applications, to exploit the potential of internet, eCommerce, extranet, and other new technologies.

The legacy applications are not updated with the latest technologies; therefore, modernization services are used to update legacy platforms which lead to required scalability and flexibility for faster application development.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Scope Methodology

2. Market Overview

3. Europe Application Modernization Services Market

4. Europe Application Modernization Services Market by Organization Size

5. Europe Application Modernization Services Market by Vertical

6. Europe Application Modernization Services Market by Country

7. Company Profiles

Atos

Accenture Plc.

Cognizant

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company

Fujitsu Limited

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Macrosoft Inc.

Micro Focus

Asysco

