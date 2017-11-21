DAILY MAIL & GENERAL TRUST PLC - Directorate Change

Daily Mail and General Trust plc

Directorate change

21 November 2017

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) announces that Lord Rothermere and Paul Zwillenberg have stood down from the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (Euromoney) Board and will be replaced as DMGT's non-executive director representatives on the Euromoney Board by Tim Collier, DMGT's Chief Financial Officer and Kevin Beatty, CEO of dmg media and DMGT executive director. Mr Beatty will join Euromoney's Remuneration Committee in place of Mr Zwillenberg and Mr Collier will join Euromoney's Audit Committee. The foregoing appointments take effect pursuant to the terms of the relationship agreement entered into between DMGT and Euromoney. In addition, Mr Collier and Mr Beatty will each join Euromoney's Nominations Committee.

There is no additional information which is required to be disclosed under Rule 9.6.13 of the Listing Rules of the UK Listing Authority.

