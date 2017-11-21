The "Europe Indoor Location Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The Europe Indoor Location Market would witness market growth of 40.8% CAGR during the forecast period 2017 2023
Tracking objects within an indoor environment is called as indoor location (or indoor localization). IPS (indoor positioning system) technology has the potential to track humans or objects within a company with the help of acoustic signals or radio waves gathered by handheld devices such as mobile phones.
Technological advancements have largely benefited the market participants within the business landscape. Nevertheless, accuracy issues of the indoor location technology, limited awareness and reluctance to incorporate indoor location are the factors that limit the market growth of the indoor location market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Market Scope Methodology
2. Market Overview
3. Europe Indoor Location Market
4. Europe Indoor Location Market by Vertical
5. Europe Indoor Location Market by Deployment Type
6. Europe Indoor Location Market by Application
7. Europe Indoor Location Market by Country
8. Company Profiles
- Apple, Inc.
- Broadcom Limited
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Ericsson AB
- Google, Inc.
- Microsoft Corporation
- Qualcomm Technologies
- STMicroelectronics N.V.
- Zebra Technologies
- Micello, Inc
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hksj3j/europe_indoor
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171121005644/en/
Contacts:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Location Based Services