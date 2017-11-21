

21 NOVEMBER 2017



NORTHERN VENTURE TRUST PLC



ANNUAL REPORT AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND NOTICE OF 2017 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING



Copies of Northern Venture Trust PLC's annual report and financial statements for the year ended 30 September 2017 ('the Annual Report') and a circular to shareholders including the notice of the 2017 Annual General Meeting to be held on 19 December 2017 ('the Circular') have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.



Copies of the Annual Report and the Circular are also available on the NVM Private Equity website at www.nvm.co.uk/nvtcommunications.



Enquiries:



Alastair Conn/Christopher Mellor, NVM Private Equity LLP - 0191 244 6000 Website: www.nvm.co.uk



Neither the contents of the NVM Private Equity LLP website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the NVM Private Equity LLP website (or any other website) is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Northern Venture Trust PLC via GlobeNewswire



0645070R15



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX