sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 21.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 570 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
21.11.2017 | 16:16
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Mobile Device Security Market, 2022 - Market to Grow from $18.6 Billion in 2017 to $37.0 Billion by 2022

DUBLIN, November 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Mobile Device Security: Global Markets to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The Global Market for Mobile Device Security Technologies Should Grow from $18.6 Billion in 2017 to $37.0 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 14.7%

This report covers the global market for mobile device security technologies and regional analysis of North America, Latin America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and Asia-Pacific. Component segments include hardware, software and services. End-user segments include consumer, business and government. Applications such as antivirus and antimalware, encryption, identity and access management and as well as data loss protection.

Report Includes

  • 33 data tables and 4 additional tables.
  • An overview of the global market for mobile device security technologies.
  • Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022.
  • Analysis of the market by device type, industry, and by region.
  • Market analysis by mobile device security technology by detection, messaging, encryption, and application.
  • Detailed market opportunities analyses for device, network, applications, and content providers.
  • Profiles of key companies in the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1: Introduction

  • Study Goals and Objectives
  • Reasons for Doing this Study
  • Scope of Report
  • Information Sources
  • Methodology
  • Geographic Breakdown

2: Summary and Highlights

3: Market and Technology Background

  • Mobile Device Security, Cybersecurity and Enterprise IT Security
  • Data Security Standards and Regulations
  • Types of Security Threats and Forms of Attack
  • Device Security Solution Framework

4: Market Breakdown by Technology Type

  • Technology Overview for Mobile Device Security
  • Technology Overview for Device Layer Security
  • Hardware
  • Software
  • Services

5: Market Breakdown by End User

  • Consumers
  • Enterprises
  • Government

6: Market Breakdown by Application

  • Encryption
  • Identity and Access Management
  • Data Loss Protection

7: Market Breakdown by Region

8: Analysis of Market Opportunities

  • Mobile Device Security Challenges
  • Mobile Device Layer Data Security Technologies as a Market Opportunity
  • Device Industry Trends
  • Recent Mergers and Acquisitions

9: Company Profiles

  • Security Firms
  • Device Firms

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/t8kmd4/mobile_device

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire