Mobile Device Security Market, 2022 - Market to Grow from $18.6 Billion in 2017 to $37.0 Billion by 2022

The Global Market for Mobile Device Security Technologies Should Grow from $18.6 Billion in 2017 to $37.0 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 14.7%

This report covers the global market for mobile device security technologies and regional analysis of North America, Latin America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and Asia-Pacific. Component segments include hardware, software and services. End-user segments include consumer, business and government. Applications such as antivirus and antimalware, encryption, identity and access management and as well as data loss protection.

Report Includes

33 data tables and 4 additional tables.

An overview of the global market for mobile device security technologies.

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022.

Analysis of the market by device type, industry, and by region.

Market analysis by mobile device security technology by detection, messaging, encryption, and application.

Detailed market opportunities analyses for device, network, applications, and content providers.

Profiles of key companies in the market.

Key Topics Covered:



1: Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing this Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

2: Summary and Highlights

3: Market and Technology Background

Mobile Device Security, Cybersecurity and Enterprise IT Security

Data Security Standards and Regulations

Types of Security Threats and Forms of Attack

Device Security Solution Framework

4: Market Breakdown by Technology Type

Technology Overview for Mobile Device Security

Technology Overview for Device Layer Security

Hardware

Software

Services

5: Market Breakdown by End User

Consumers

Enterprises

Government

6: Market Breakdown by Application

Encryption

Identity and Access Management

Data Loss Protection

7: Market Breakdown by Region

8: Analysis of Market Opportunities

Mobile Device Security Challenges

Mobile Device Layer Data Security Technologies as a Market Opportunity

Device Industry Trends

Recent Mergers and Acquisitions

9: Company Profiles

Security Firms

Device Firms

