Mobile Device Security Market, 2022 - Market to Grow from $18.6 Billion in 2017 to $37.0 Billion by 2022

The "Mobile Device Security: Global Markets to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The Global Market for Mobile Device Security Technologies Should Grow from $18.6 Billion in 2017 to $37.0 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 14.7%
This report covers the global market for mobile device security technologies and regional analysis of North America, Latin America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and Asia-Pacific. Component segments include hardware, software and services. End-user segments include consumer, business and government. Applications such as antivirus and antimalware, encryption, identity and access management and as well as data loss protection.
Report Includes
- 33 data tables and 4 additional tables.
- An overview of the global market for mobile device security technologies.
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022.
- Analysis of the market by device type, industry, and by region.
- Market analysis by mobile device security technology by detection, messaging, encryption, and application.
- Detailed market opportunities analyses for device, network, applications, and content providers.
- Profiles of key companies in the market.
Key Topics Covered:
1: Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing this Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
2: Summary and Highlights
3: Market and Technology Background
- Mobile Device Security, Cybersecurity and Enterprise IT Security
- Data Security Standards and Regulations
- Types of Security Threats and Forms of Attack
- Device Security Solution Framework
4: Market Breakdown by Technology Type
- Technology Overview for Mobile Device Security
- Technology Overview for Device Layer Security
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
5: Market Breakdown by End User
- Consumers
- Enterprises
- Government
6: Market Breakdown by Application
- Encryption
- Identity and Access Management
- Data Loss Protection
7: Market Breakdown by Region
8: Analysis of Market Opportunities
- Mobile Device Security Challenges
- Mobile Device Layer Data Security Technologies as a Market Opportunity
- Device Industry Trends
- Recent Mergers and Acquisitions
9: Company Profiles
- Security Firms
- Device Firms
