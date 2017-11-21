Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2017) - The Ontario Cleantech Materials Group ("OCMG") is pleased to announce its formal launch, established with the objective of promoting the production and manufacturing of cleantech materials critical to a low carbon economy. The OCMG is focused on leveraging Canada's competitive advantages in natural resources, and scientific and technical expertise, to promote the production of graphite, lithium, cobalt, scandium, vanadium and rare earth elements in order to anchor the domestic manufacturing of value-added products critical to cleantech supply chains. This includes lithium ion batteries, fuel cells, electric vehicles, wind and solar power infrastructure, grid storage and many other technologies. The OCMG's goal is to increase awareness, engagement, partnerships and collaboration in the sector and to establish production, manufacturing, upgrading, recycling, innovation, and excellence with respect to cleantech materials in the province of Ontario.

"Countless recent announcements by global companies and governments - backed by the commitment of billions of dollars to downstream supply chains - confirm that the move toward a low carbon world is a fundamental shift that is undeniably occurring," stated Mr. Brian St. Louis, who heads the OCMG. "An immense disruption and transformation of traditional supply chains is being experienced worldwide. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for economic growth and job creation that Canada must seize or it will be lost to our global competitors. The opportunity is not only in producing the cleantech materials, but in developing and commercializing the innovative manufacturing processes and supply chains that follow. For this reason, the OCMG is advocating for and supporting companies, organizations and academic institutions in their quest to participate in these burgeoning, but highly competitive, markets."

The OCMG recognizes that producing cleantech materials is only the first step in transitioning to a low carbon economy. Cleantech materials are, and will continue to be, critical inputs into products that reduce and prevent adverse environmental outcomes and ultimately enable the achievement of the goals outlined in current and future global climate agreements. While these materials are fundamental to the mass uptake of clean energy technologies, the real winners will be those that not only sustainably supply the resources, but transform the materials into the value-added materials and components that make the new technologies possible.

The OCMG continues to actively pursue new members and to deepen collaboration between governments, industry and academic institutions to further support cleantech material production, processing, innovation and commercialization.

The OCMG encourages all interested parties to follow the group on social media (@OntarioCMG on Twitter) as it profiles its members and their innovative initiatives in the cleantech material sector over the coming months.

About Ontario Cleantech Materials Group ("OCMG")

The OCMG's 20 members span the supply chain from research and development to the production and manufacturing of cleantech materials, and include commercial laboratories, battery manufacturers and battery recycling companies. The supply chain members are supported by members from leading universities, associations and service providers. The OCMG is an open and collaborative network, focused on advocating for the industry and not individual companies or projects.

