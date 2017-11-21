The global antifreeze market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 8% during the period 2017-2021, according to a new market research study by Technavio.

The report presents a comprehensive outline of the global antifreeze market by product (ethylene glycol and propylene glycol) and by application (automotive and industrial). The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, Europe, North America and ROW.

Market driver: increasing demand for antifreeze agents in automobiles

Antifreeze agents are widely used in the automotive industry as antifreeze coolants. They protect vehicle engines from damage caused by freezing. Antifreeze agents act as heat-transfer fluids, and they also contain chemicals that hinder corrosion and the formation of scales. Antifreeze agents prevent the water in the radiator of a vehicle from freezing, thereby thwarting any damage to the vehicle. Apart from this, they also prevent the water from boiling when the exterior temperature becomes high and prevent the important fluids in vehicles from evaporating.

According to Ajay Adikhari, a lead analyst at Technavio for specialty chemicals research, "The extreme cold climatic conditions and the high demand for automobiles from relatively cold regions across the globe are the factors that are expected to increase the demand for antifreeze agents. These factors will promote the growth of the global antifreeze market during the forecast period."

Market trend: increasing impact of industrialization

Industrialization refers to the dynamic shift in the social and economic factors of the human society. This results in an increase in modernization wherein social and economic developments take place continually, and it involves a larger scale of the production process. Industrialization results in the growth of more industrial activities, and it increases the manufacturing activities involving various kinds of engines and motors. Therefore, leading to an increase in antifreeze agents. The rate of industrialization is on the rise in the current scenario, particularly in developing economies such as India and China. Proper management and optimum use of industrial resources are vital for maintaining sustainability.

Market challenge: fluctuating raw material cost

A major challenge faced by antifreeze manufacturers is consistent price fluctuations of raw materials that are used in the manufacturing process of antifreeze agents. Ethylene and propylene are the major raw materials used to produce antifreeze agents. These are manufactured from compounds like ethane and propane. The prices of these petrochemicals are dependent on the price of natural gas and crude oil. Because of the supply-demand imbalances and the volatile political situation in the Middle East, which has the major share of the world's oil supply, there is volatility in the price of crude oil in the overseas market. This has resulted in a significant increase in the prices of these major petrochemicals.

Key vendors in the market

BP

BASF

Exxon Mobil

Royal Dutch Shell

Total

Many established and regional players are operating in the global antifreeze market. The players are more focused on R&D to improve their product portfolio and the launch of innovative products. The primary challenge faced by these players is the fluctuation in raw material prices and issues pertaining to sourcing.

