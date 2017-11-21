Data Migration Market Worth 11.49 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, November 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Data Migration Market by Data Type (Customer Data, Financial Data, Product Data), Business Function (Marketing, Sales, Finance), Component, Deployment, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets' the market size is expected to grow from USD 5.14 Billion in 2017 to USD 11.49 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.5% during the forecast period.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )

Browse 84 Market Data Tables and 42 Figures spread through 157 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Data Migration Market"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/data-migration-market-43739470.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

The key forces driving the Data Migration Market include increasing business data volume, evolving regulatory landscape, and need to maintain legacy data.

The Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) vertical is expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period

Among verticals, the Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) sector is expected to continue to have the largest market share during the forecast period. The major factors driving the data migration can be attributed to the provision of new growth opportunities coupled with rapid digital initiatives and stringent regulatory compliances. Additionally, it helps in cutting excessive costs while providing improved agility and scalability, overcoming the operational challenges.

Ask for PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=43739470

The cloud deployment model is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period

The cloud deployment model is witnessing an increasing demand due to its cost-effectiveness and easy availability. Cloud-based solutions require less physical setup, incur low maintenance costs, and provide 24/7 accessibility from anytime, anywhere. Due to advancements in cloud technologies, the cloud-based deployment model is expected to have a high growth rate, as compared to the on-premises deployment. Moreover, cloud-based solutions provide agility and flexibility in use.

North America is expected to constitute the largest market share; APAC to grow at the highest CAGR

In terms of market share, North America is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The early adoption of new and emerging technologies and direct presence of data migration software and service providers in the region is expected to consolidate a majority of the revenues in the Data Migration Market. The Asia Pacific (APAC) region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing technology expenditures in countries, such as Australia, China, and India, and the demand for cost-effective data management software and services among the Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

The vendors providing data migration software and services include IBM (US), Oracle (US), AWS (US), Microsoft (US), SAS Institute (US), SAP (Germany), Informatica (US), Information Builders (US), Talend (US), Attunity (US), Scribe Software (US), and Syncsort (US).

Enquiry Before Buying @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=43739470

Browse Related Reports

Data Integration Market by Component (Tools and Services), Business Application (Marketing, Sales, Operations, Finance, and HR), Deployment Model, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/data-integration-market-61793560.html

Data Quality Tools Market by Data Type (Customer Data, Product Data, Financial Data, Compliance Data, and Supplier Data), Component (Software and Services), Business Function, Deployment Model, Organization Size, Vertical - Global Forecast to 2022

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/data-quality-tools-market-22437870.html

Know More About our Knowledge Store @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets' INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com





Visit Our Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/telecom-it

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets