FORT LAUDERDALE, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 11/21/17 -- GlobeNet, a wholesale provider of telecom infrastructure in the Americas, announces that it has finalized the construction of its new data center facility in Barranquilla, Colombia. The new 200 square meter, Tier III facility has been designed and built to meet growing demand for wholesale telco, high-speed data and IT services in the Latin American market. It will provide integrators and operators with a safe and reliable alternative environment to Bogotá, meeting the highest requirements to support mission-critical IT services. Adjacent to the GlobeNet cable station in Barranquilla, the new data center supports a complete portfolio of IaaS services, IP transit and domestic and international connectivity solutions.

"This is a hallmark time for GlobeNet and for the advancement of secure and reliable network interconnection throughout Latin America," states Eduardo Falzoni, CEO at GlobeNet. "Our highly secured Barranquilla facility will maintain GlobeNet's legacy of neutral interconnections for international and local operators as well as enable access to international destinations via its subsea cable system. We offer a dynamic and flexible way to expand a network or access international content -- with low latency routes available to major interconnection points. It's been a great year for us and we're thrilled to commemorate the year by opening the doors to our new facility."

Key Barranquilla Data Center Features:

Tier III designed datacenter

International access to the U.S., Brazil, Bermuda and Venezuela via GlobeNet's state-of-the-art network

Host to major service providers and ISPs in Colombia

Ideal diverse location from Bogotá

Over 200 square meters of white space

Network and connectivity services including IP Transit, Direct Internet Access, GNIIX, Cloud Connect, Managed Colocation and Hosting, Network Virtualization, etc.

Fully redundant DC (-48V) and battery back-up AC (110-120V) power

Redundant and hybrid cooling

Customized cages, full and 1/3 racks, secured and managed

Fire protection and suppression systems

Remote hand services available

On-site security 24x7x365

Key cards and biometric access

Video surveiliance

Continuous network / systems monitoring

Overall Internet penetration in Latin America is expected to jump to 60.9% in 2019, according to Internet World Stats. Brazil and Colombia registered among the top three Latin American countries for total internet users in 2016, with the former recording 139 million users while Colombia had 28.5 million users. As a leading provider of data network services throughout the Americas, GlobeNet's data center expansion in these markets solidly positions the company for strong growth.

About GlobeNet

GlobeNet is a wholesale telecommunications provider that connects the Americas with an integrated and comprehensive portfolio of services (Network, IP, IaaS and Security), supported by its award-winning, lowest latency, and ultra-resilient 23,500-kilometer subsea infrastructure that is complemented by its team's extensive experience and operational know-how. With leading customer service, GlobeNet helps ensure your business is always ready for the challenges ahead.

GlobeNet is a portfolio company of BTG Pactual's Infrastructure Fund II, and the recipient of Frost & Sullivan's 2017 Best Practices Award - Latin American, Carrier of Carriers Services, Company of the Year.

