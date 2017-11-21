The "Global Hair Fixative Polymers Market, By Type (Non-ionic Polymer, Anionic Polymer, Cationic Polymer, Amphoteric Polymer), By Application (Hair Gel, Hair Spray, Hair Wax, Hair Mousse, etc.), By Region, Competition Forecast Opportunities, 2012-2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Global hair fixative polymers market is projected to witness significant growth through the forecast period, surpassing 29 thousand metric tons in volume terms by the end of 2022.

The global hair fixative polymers market is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2017-2022 owing to growing preference for on-the-go hair styling products and rising per capita expenditure across the globe.

Increasing preference of male population towards hair grooming is highlighting the need for new hair styling products, thereby generating demand for hair fixative polymers, globally. Growing consumer awareness regarding chemically loaded hair styling products and the benefits offered by naturally derived hair fixative polymers is expected to drive the sales of hair fixative polymers globally, in the coming years.

Market Trends Developments

Customisation of Hair Fixative Polymers

Naturally Derived Hair Fixative Polymers

Amalgamation of Synthetic Naturally Derived Hair Fixative Polymers

Restyling Using Resyn Hair Fixative Polymer

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Analyst View

4. Global Hair Fixative Polymer Market Outlook

5. Global Hair Fixative Polymer Segmental Analysis

6. North America Hair Fixative Polymer Market Outlook

7. Europe Hair Fixative Polymer Market Outlook

8. Asia Pacific Hair Fixative Polymer Market Outlook

9. South America Hair Fixative Polymer Market Outlook

10. Middle East Africa Hair Fixative Polymer Market Outlook

11. Market Dynamics

12. Market Trends Developments

13. Competitive Benchmarking

14. Competitive Landscape

15. Strategic Recommendations

Companies Mentioned

Dow Chemical Company

BASF SE

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (Lubrizol Corporation)

Eastman Chemical Company

Evonik Industries AG

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Miwon Commercial Co., Ltd.

Nexeo Solutions, Inc.

Itaconix Plc

Croda International

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Hallstar Company

Clariant AG

Covestro AG

Boai-NKY Pharmaceuticals

Zschimmer Schwarz Chemie GmbH

Coral Pharma Chem

The Pilot Chemical Company

