The "Global Hair Fixative Polymers Market, By Type (Non-ionic Polymer, Anionic Polymer, Cationic Polymer, Amphoteric Polymer), By Application (Hair Gel, Hair Spray, Hair Wax, Hair Mousse, etc.), By Region, Competition Forecast Opportunities, 2012-2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
Global hair fixative polymers market is projected to witness significant growth through the forecast period, surpassing 29 thousand metric tons in volume terms by the end of 2022.
The global hair fixative polymers market is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2017-2022 owing to growing preference for on-the-go hair styling products and rising per capita expenditure across the globe.
Increasing preference of male population towards hair grooming is highlighting the need for new hair styling products, thereby generating demand for hair fixative polymers, globally. Growing consumer awareness regarding chemically loaded hair styling products and the benefits offered by naturally derived hair fixative polymers is expected to drive the sales of hair fixative polymers globally, in the coming years.
Market Trends Developments
- Customisation of Hair Fixative Polymers
- Naturally Derived Hair Fixative Polymers
- Amalgamation of Synthetic Naturally Derived Hair Fixative Polymers
- Restyling Using Resyn Hair Fixative Polymer
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Global Hair Fixative Polymer Market Outlook
5. Global Hair Fixative Polymer Segmental Analysis
6. North America Hair Fixative Polymer Market Outlook
7. Europe Hair Fixative Polymer Market Outlook
8. Asia Pacific Hair Fixative Polymer Market Outlook
9. South America Hair Fixative Polymer Market Outlook
10. Middle East Africa Hair Fixative Polymer Market Outlook
11. Market Dynamics
12. Market Trends Developments
13. Competitive Benchmarking
14. Competitive Landscape
15. Strategic Recommendations
Companies Mentioned
- Dow Chemical Company
- BASF SE
- Akzo Nobel N.V.
- Ashland Global Holdings Inc.
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (Lubrizol Corporation)
- Eastman Chemical Company
- Evonik Industries AG
- Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation
- Miwon Commercial Co., Ltd.
- Nexeo Solutions, Inc.
- Itaconix Plc
- Croda International
- Koninklijke DSM N.V.
- Hallstar Company
- Clariant AG
- Covestro AG
- Boai-NKY Pharmaceuticals
- Zschimmer Schwarz Chemie GmbH
- Coral Pharma Chem
- The Pilot Chemical Company
