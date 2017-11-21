TROY, MI--(Marketwired - November 21, 2017) - Kelly Services recently earned the Safety Standard of Excellence" Mark from the American Staffing Association. The Safety Standard of Excellence program, developed by the American Staffing Association and the National Safety Council, promotes industry-wide safety standards through a uniform national program. Participants access resources and tools to assist in preparing for on-site visits and assessments by program consultants, as well as best practice resources for ongoing improvement.

By participating in the Safety Standard of Excellence program, staffing companies, their employees, and their clients can build knowledge and a mutually beneficial relationship to identify and mitigate or even eliminate workplace hazards and exposures, ensure clear communication between the staffing firms and clients, and clearly delineate responsibilities of each party -- all intended to reduce temporary and contract employee injuries, illnesses, and fatalities.

Promoting and ensuring temporary and contract employee safety and well-being is the responsibility of every staffing company. In 2013, the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration launched the temporary worker initiative focused on compliance with safety and health requirements when temporary and contract workers are employed under the joint or dual employment of a staffing firm and a client. The initiative asserts both host employers and staffing firms have roles in complying with workplace health and safety requirements and they share responsibility for ensuring worker safety.



"As a safety solutions leader in the staffing industry, Kelly Services is proud to add the Safety Standard of Excellence Mark to our list of distinguished recognition," said Gary Pearce, Chief Risk, Compliance and Privacy Officer for Kelly Services. "We have high standards in place for safety compliance not only to minimize risk to our employees, but to also optimize productivity for our clients."

