

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Two prominent media personalities were fired by their parent organizations over sexual misconduct allegations.



Famous talk show host Charlie Rose and The New York Times' White House reporter Glenn Thrush were at the receiving end.



CBS News, PBS and Bloomberg suspended Rose following a Washington Post report that said eight women accused the veteran TV interviewer of inappropriate behavior. PBS halted distribution of his nightly interview show.



CBS News said the allegations, which include groping, lewd telephone calls and unwanted sexual advances, are extremely disturbing, and that the TV news channel is taking them very seriously.



Rose was among the most respected American broadcasters, and was named by Time magazine as one of its 100 most influential people in 2014.



Rose apologized over the alleged incidents, said to have happened from the 1990s to 2011. But the 75-year-old broadcaster denied some of them.



The New York Times said it was suspending Glenn Thrush, after the website Vox published a report citing allegations from four female journalists that he had acted inappropriately toward them.



Thrush, who joined The New York Times in January to cover the Trump administration, was one of its most prominent reporters. He was a star reporter at Politico before joining the Times.



Thrush issued a statement of apology over the incidents, which allegedly occurred in the last five years, all involving women in their twenties.



