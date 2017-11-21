THWAITES (DANIEL) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

The Company announces the following dealings in shares:

Director: Mr. R. A. J. Bailey

Purchase of 30,000 shares on the 16 November 2017

Price: 1.481 GBP per share

Total shares currently held by Mr. Bailey: 612,328

Percentage of issued share capital: 1.040%

Director: Mr. N. Mackenzie

Purchase of 13,500 shares on the 16 November 2017

Price: 1.481 GBP per share

Total shares currently held by Mr. Mackenzie: 38,500

Percentage of issued share capital: 0.065%

Total Directors Shareholding: The total percentage of issued share capital held by Directors' is now 44.72%.