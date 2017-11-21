THWAITES (DANIEL) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, November 21
The Company announces the following dealings in shares:
Director: Mr. R. A. J. Bailey
Purchase of 30,000 shares on the 16 November 2017
Price: 1.481 GBP per share
Total shares currently held by Mr. Bailey: 612,328
Percentage of issued share capital: 1.040%
Director: Mr. N. Mackenzie
Purchase of 13,500 shares on the 16 November 2017
Price: 1.481 GBP per share
Total shares currently held by Mr. Mackenzie: 38,500
Percentage of issued share capital: 0.065%
Total Directors Shareholding: The total percentage of issued share capital held by Directors' is now 44.72%.