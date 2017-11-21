KUBO Group Engaged to Construct Advanced World Class Cannabis Production Facility in New South Wales, Australia

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, November 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

MYM Nutraceuticals Inc. (CSE:MYM)(CSE: MYM.CN)(MYM.CN)(OTC:MYMMF) (the "Company" or "MYM") is pleased to announce that Puf Ventures Australia (the "Company") has engaged renowned Dutch greenhouse builder, KUBO for, engineering and tender process for the construction of the 1,200,000 sqft fully automated greenhouse to be built in New South Wales Australia, the Northern Rivers Project.

The Company has chosen renowned Dutch greenhouse builder KUBO, to engineer and tender the first Ultra-Clima Greenhouse in Australia specifically for Cannabis. With the Ultra-Clima, KUBO Group has made advancements towards the greenhouse of the future. The Ultra-Clima greenhouse meets all the requirements of modern growers, higher yields, maximum food safety, minimum energy and water consumption, minimum CO2 emissions and improved returns.

The Northern Rivers Project consists of multiple zones over 1,200,000 sqft. This facility is believed to be the Southern Hemisphere's largest purpose-built greenhouse, designed specifically to produce medical-grade cannabis. Upon completion, the facility will have an estimated annual production capacity of over 100,000 kg of cannabis.

The Northern Rivers greenhouse project, with the guidance of greenhouse expert and pioneer, Casey Houwelings is poised to deliver more combined automation, efficiency, good manufacturing practices and sustainability features under one roof than any other existing greenhouse in the world.

The new facility will create of 300 jobs in the Northern Rivers Region of New South Wales with opportunities for many downstream businesses in the region. The support from all levels of government as been overwhelming and we hope to repay this support with even more job creation. Northern Rivers is a partnership between MYM Nutraceuticals and PUF VENTURES Canada (CSE:PUF) of which MYM owns 35%.

To clarify the news release issued on November 16, 2017, the Houwelings Group of companies has no connection to the Northern Rivers project in any manner and Casey Houwelings is acting as an independent consultant through his company, Glasshouse Holdings. Casey Houweling is providing advice on greenhouse design and construction and is not involved in the operations of the Australia project. Casey Houwelings is currently not directly overseeing operations of the Houwelings Group which rests with the executive management team of the Houwelings Group.

MYM Nutraceuticals Inc. is an innovative company focused on acquiring Health Canada licenses to produce and sell high-end organic medicinal cannabis supplements and topical products. MYM has two production projects in Quebec that when completed will have over 1.5 million sqft of production space. MYM is also a partner in a 1.2 million sqft production project (Northern Rivers Project) in New South Wales, Australia. Australia is an exciting new market that recently legalized cannabis and MYM is a pioneering leader there. To ensure a strong presence and growth potential within the industry, MYM is actively looking to acquire complementary businesses and assets in the technology, nutraceuticals and CBD sectors. MYM shares trade in Canada, Germany and the USA under the following symbols: (CSE: MYM) (OTC:MYMMF) (FRA:0MY) (DEU:0MY) (MUN:0MY) (STU:0MY).

