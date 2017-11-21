SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/21/17 -- Highwire PR, a modern communications agency with roots in journalism and Silicon Valley, today announced strategic client wins across key practice groups and geographical regions.

Since its inception, Highwire has placed a premium on thinking differently and working with exciting brands to affect strategic business results. This year, Highwire led with a more integrated approach to communications, expanding beyond media and content to create holistic and expansive opportunities for clients. This approach resonated with enterprise, consumer and security clients alike and has helped to attract some of the leaders in these categories.

Highwire's recent client additions represent innovators across consumer tech, security and enterprise technology including:

Akamai [Cambridge, Mass.] is the world's largest and most trusted cloud delivery platform. As Akamai's agency of record, Highwire is charged with raising visibility for the company's mission to ensure secure and exceptional digital experiences.

Appian [Reston, Va.] is a leading provider of low-code and BPM software solutions. Highwire was named agency of record for the company and immediately spearheaded PR for the company's successful IPO in May 2017. Highwire has since worked to further establish the company and its executives as a leader in low-code software development.

Arity [Chicago, Ill.], a division of Allstate, is an insights technology company for the transportation industry. Highwire is working with Arity on public relations, integrated marketing and events to help increase awareness and visibility for the company as it continues to grow.

i.am+ [Los Angeles, Calif.], founded by innovator and global music artist will.i.am, is a technology company with a mission to build the next evolution of interactive artificial intelligence that can be experienced in both enterprise and consumer products. Highwire is working with i.am+ to position the company's latest enterprise offering and future consumer-focused launches.

Rubrik [Palo Alto, Calif.] is the fast-growing enterprise company in Silicon Valley, which delivers instant application availability with data protection, search, analytics, archival and copy data management. Highwire is working with Rubrik to create and disseminate a compelling PR narrative that differentiates Rubrik from competitors by targeting key audiences through strategic media relations campaigns.

Sunrun [San Francisco, Calif.] is the largest dedicated residential solar company in the U.S. Highwire is working with Sunrun to increase consumer awareness around the power of solar.

"Our newest clients represent leaders and innovators in their fields. They understand the value of deep partnership, a shared commitment to business results and the need to think differently about how to achieve those results," said Kathleen Gratehouse, Highwire principal. "We look forward to shaping and sharing the unique stories of our new clients to help them achieve their goals over the next year and beyond."

Highwire continues to expand its team to support new clients and services. Across all four offices, Highwire grew the team 29 percent with notable east coast expansion in New York and Boston.

To learn more about Highwire, please visit www.highwirepr.com

About Highwire PR

Highwire is a modern public relations agency designed for disruptive companies. Our roots in journalism and Silicon Valley give us the drive, imagination and experience to create meaningful business results for our clients through smart communications programs. Highwire serves the spectrum of technology clients from consumer apps to cloud infrastructure, healthcare IT to security, as well as consumer from offices in San Francisco, Chicago, New York and Boston along with strong partnerships around the world. For more information, please visit www.highwirepr.com or @highwirepr.

Media Contact:

Megan Grasty

Highwire PR

megan@highwirepr.com



